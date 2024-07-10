Amber Rose Sparks Controversy with Republican National Convention Speaking Engagement

*The fringe liberals are outraged over Amber Rose’s upcoming speaking engagement at this year’s Republican National Convention in support of GOP presumptive nominee Donald Trump.

“It’s True! I’m speaking at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee,” the former stripper announced on social media on July 8.

As The Jasmine Brand reports, one X user tweeted in response: “When people like Amber do things like this, I think the best route is to ignore them. She wants attention and that’s clear by the MAGA chain she wears around her neck. So let’s be performative just like her and ignore her. It’s really that simple.”

Another X user wrote: “It’s very bizarre to see how people will say and do any-damn-thing for money and attention. sick. people need to get some character and morals and stand on them…”

Last month, Amber said she still plans to vote for Trump this November despite his multiple felony convictions.

As we reproed earlier…, the paparazzi caught up with Rose on June 7 in Los Angeles and asked about her Instagram post in which she endorsed Trump. Rose was asked about her history advocating for women’s rights, and she replied, “Is Donald Trump not for women’s rights issues? He’s trying to make America great again that’s for women too, right?”

When the interviewer asked her, “Does him getting convicted change the way you view him?”

“Nope, not at all. I will still vote for Donald Trump,” Rose stated.

On May 30, the former president was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in his hush money trial. When asked if this will hurt his reelection chances, Rose said, “I think it helps him more. I think it actually helps him. I think people see the injustice in what happened and they wanna vote for him more than ever.”

Rose went on to note that she is no longer “brainwashed” by the left.

“It seems like a lot of celebrities are voting for Trump now,” the interview said, “why do you think they are changing?”

“I think we just did our research. We’re not brainwashed anymore by the left. I can say that about myself. All these years, I’ve been brainwashed, and I’m not anymore,” Rose responded.

In May, Amber Rose publicly announced her support for Trump on social media.

