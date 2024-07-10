Wednesday, July 10, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Amber Rose Sparks Controversy with Republican National Convention Speaking Engagement
By Ny MaGee
0
Amber Rose Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Run
Melania Trump, DOnald Trump and Amber Rose / Credit: Instagram @amberrose

*The fringe liberals are outraged over Amber Rose’s upcoming speaking engagement at this year’s Republican National Convention in support of GOP presumptive nominee Donald Trump.

“It’s True! I’m speaking at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee,” the former stripper announced on social media on July 8. 

As The Jasmine Brand reports, one X user tweeted in response: “When people like Amber do things like this, I think the best route is to ignore them. She wants attention and that’s clear by the MAGA chain she wears around her neck. So let’s be performative just like her and ignore her. It’s really that simple.”

Another X user wrote: “It’s very bizarre to see how people will say and do any-damn-thing for money and attention. sick. people need to get some character and morals and stand on them…”

Last month, Amber said she still plans to vote for Trump this November despite his multiple felony convictions.

Amber Rose
Amber Rose arrives at the 16th Annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards at Hollywood Palladium on January 14, 2011 in Los Angeles, CA / Depositphotos

As we reproed earlier…, the paparazzi caught up with Rose on June 7 in Los Angeles and asked about her Instagram post in which she endorsed Trump. Rose was asked about her history advocating for women’s rights, and she replied, “Is Donald Trump not for women’s rights issues? He’s trying to make America great again that’s for women too, right?”

When the interviewer asked her, “Does him getting convicted change the way you view him?”

“Nope, not at all. I will still vote for Donald Trump,” Rose stated.

On May 30, the former president was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in his hush money trial. When asked if this will hurt his reelection chances, Rose said, “I think it helps him more. I think it actually helps him. I think people see the injustice in what happened and they wanna vote for him more than ever.”

Rose went on to note that she is no longer “brainwashed” by the left.

“It seems like a lot of celebrities are voting for Trump now,” the interview said, “why do you think they are changing?”

“I think we just did our research. We’re not brainwashed anymore by the left. I can say that about myself. All these years, I’ve been brainwashed, and I’m not anymore,” Rose responded.

In May, Amber Rose publicly announced her support for Trump on social media.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Amber Rose ‘Will Still Vote’ for Trump Despite His Felony Conviction

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Kanye West Claims He’s ‘Retiring from Professional Music’

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Domestic Violence

Bhad Bhabie Shares Disturbing Footage of Alleged Abuse by Ex-Boyfriend Le Vaughn | WATCH

Domestic Violence

Disturbing Incident: Lil Durk’s 10-Year-Old Son Allegedly Shoots Stepfather During Heated Domestic Dispute | WATCH-it-Happen

Black Women

No She Didn’t! TikToker Ignites Social Media Claiming Black Women Don’t Understand Their Roles | WATCH

Deaths/We Remember

KeKe Jabbar: Funeral Arrangements for ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Announced + WATCH Her Last Video

Gossip

Claudia Jordan Tears Up on ‘Tea-G-I-F’ Betrayal – Talks End of ‘Cocktails With Queens’ | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming