Father of UVA Gunman Says Son Was Bullied Prior to Shooting | Video



*Christopher Jones Jr., an ex-University of Virginia football player, has been arrested for fatally shooting three members of the 2022 Cavaliers football team on campus Sunday night.

Jones injured two others during the shooting in Charlottesville, Virginia, CBS News reports. Those individuals were hospitalized and treated for gunshot wounds. Those killed have been identified as Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, University of Virginia president Jim Ryan confirmed.

According to Jones’ father, his son complained of being bullied before the shooting, TMZ reports.

“He had some problems,” Christopher Jones Sr. told NBC12 a day after the UVA killings. “The last time I talked to him, he said some people was picking on him or whatever. He didn’t know how to handle it. I just told him, ‘Go to school. Don’t pay them no mind. Do what you got to do.'”

OTHER NEWS: Rapper Blueface Arrested in Las Vegas. Why? Suspicion of Attempted Murder | WATCH

NEW: Booking photo of #UVA shooting suspect Christopher Jones Jr. pic.twitter.com/hEBZI7p1Ow — Michael Pegram (@MichaelPNews) November 15, 2022

Jones Sr. said his son “wouldn’t tell me everything” about the issues he was having at school.

Jones Jr. allegedly killed the three student-athletes when he opened fire on a bus full of students after it returned from a class field trip late Sunday night, per the TMZ report. He then fled the scene and about 12 hours would pass before he was apprehended by police in Henrico County. He’s now facing six charges, including three counts of second-degree murder.

“What happened?” Jones Sr. said. “Why did it have to get this far? He could have called me.”

In a statement released Monday, Virginia football head coach Tony Elliott said: “I cannot find the words to express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling today after the tragic events last night that resulted in the deaths of Lavel, D’Sean and Devin, and the others who were injured,” said Elliott.

“These were incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures. Our hearts ache for their families, their classmates and their friends. These precious young men were called away too soon, he continued. “We are all fortunate to have them be a part of our lives. They touched us, inspired us and worked incredibly hard as representatives of our program, university and community. Rest in peace, young men.”

Ryan said, “This is an unimaginably sad day for our community.”

He continued, “The entire university community is grieving this morning. My heart is broken for the victims and their families and for all of those who knew and loved them. They are all in my prayers. When I see our students, I see my own kids. I cannot imagine anything worse for a parent than to lose a child. Please know that we will do everything we can to honor their lives and will come together soon as a community to mourn these losses.”

Jones Sr. has issued an apology on his son’s behalf, according to TMZ.