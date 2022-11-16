Wednesday, November 16, 2022
HomeNews
News

Father of UVA Gunman Says Son Was Bullied Prior to Shooting | Video

By Ny MaGee
0


*Christopher Jones Jr., an ex-University of Virginia football player, has been arrested for fatally shooting three members of the 2022 Cavaliers football team on campus Sunday night. 

Jones injured two others during the shooting in Charlottesville, Virginia, CBS News reports. Those individuals were hospitalized and treated for gunshot wounds. Those killed have been identified as Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, University of Virginia president Jim Ryan confirmed. 

According to Jones’ father, his son complained of being bullied before the shooting, TMZ reports. 

“He had some problems,” Christopher Jones Sr. told NBC12 a day after the UVA killings. “The last time I talked to him, he said some people was picking on him or whatever. He didn’t know how to handle it. I just told him, ‘Go to school. Don’t pay them no mind. Do what you got to do.'”

OTHER NEWS: Rapper Blueface Arrested in Las Vegas. Why? Suspicion of Attempted Murder | WATCH

Jones Sr. said his son “wouldn’t tell me everything” about the issues he was having at school.

Jones Jr. allegedly killed the three student-athletes when he opened fire on a bus full of students after it returned from a class field trip late Sunday night, per the TMZ report. He then fled the scene and about 12 hours would pass before he was apprehended by police in Henrico County. He’s now facing six charges, including three counts of second-degree murder.

“What happened?” Jones Sr. said. “Why did it have to get this far? He could have called me.”

In a statement released Monday, Virginia football head coach Tony Elliott said: “I cannot find the words to express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling today after the tragic events last night that resulted in the deaths of Lavel, D’Sean and Devin, and the others who were injured,” said Elliott. 

“These were incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures. Our hearts ache for their families, their classmates and their friends. These precious young men were called away too soon, he continued. “We are all fortunate to have them be a part of our lives. They touched us, inspired us and worked incredibly hard as representatives of our program, university and community. Rest in peace, young men.”

Ryan said, “This is an unimaginably sad day for our community.”

He continued, “The entire university community is grieving this morning. My heart is broken for the victims and their families and for all of those who knew and loved them. They are all in my prayers. When I see our students, I see my own kids. I cannot imagine anything worse for a parent than to lose a child. Please know that we will do everything we can to honor their lives and will come together soon as a community to mourn these losses.”

Jones Sr. has issued an apology on his son’s behalf, according to TMZ.

Previous articleRapper Blueface Arrested in Las Vegas. Why? Suspicion of Attempted Murder | WATCH
Next articleVirginia McLaurin, Woman Who Became Famous After Dancing with Obamas, Dies at 113 | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Press Release

City of Houston, Residents Honored for National Water Challenge

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO