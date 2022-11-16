Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Rapper Blueface Arrested in Las Vegas. Why? Suspicion of Attempted Murder | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Blueface mugshot
Blueface mugshot / via Las Vegas MPD

Rapper Blueface got himself locked up and from the looks of it…this is pretty serious! According to TMZ, he was arrested at Lo-Lo’s Chicken and Waffles in Vegas. Nearly 6-8 officers arrived to take him in.

Per the report, “the charges are felony attempted murder with the use of a deadly firearm or tear gas.”

Chrisean could be heard saying “it’s okay daddy!” And “Can I at least get my money?” He’s facing an additional charge of discharging a gun into a house, building, vehicle or craft.

The alleged incident occurred on October 8th.

Wait. There’s more …

As we noted above, Las Vegas police said on Twitter that Blueface was wanted in connection with a shooting that took place on Oct. 8, near Sunset Rd. and S. Las Vegas Blvd. However, authorities did not offer additional info.

The rapper is best known for his 2018 single “Thotiana,” which became a top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Earlier this month, Blueface announced he would star with his girlfriend in a new reality show on the Zeus network called “Chrisean & Blueface Crazy in Love,” according to UrbanHollywood411.

Meanwhile, here’s what folks on social media saying:

careybabyy
Not Chrisean saying “it’s okay daddy” in the background. Chileeee😒

theacaciamcbride
Those don’t look like cops. Why they undercover? And where’s the police car? And also this just don’t even seem serious. I’ll be back. Still not watching that show

mr.kegel
This better not be no PR Stunt for Zeus Network….

All we need now are YOUR thoughts. So, scroll down a lil’ bit and tell the world what’s on YOUR mind.

