Roberta Flack Diagnosed with ALS – But it’s NOT Stopping the 85-Yr-Old Icon!

*Unfortunately, we have super sad news about Roberta Flack. We’ve just learned that she is suffering from ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, otherwise known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease). The condition has left her unable to sing and with difficulty speaking.

The legendary singer’s manager Suzanne Koga said in a release, “It will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon.”

And it looks like the disease is NOT gonna slow down Flack as she got a busy year ahead of her with various projects to promote.

Her documentary “Roberta,” will premiere November 17 in New York at the DOCNYC festival, and will be shown on the American Masters series on PBS in January.

Also, her children’s book, co-written by Tonya Bolden, “The Green Piano: How Little Me Found Music,” will be published by Random House on January 10.

The North Carolina-born, Virginia-raised Flack is the daughter of pianists and classically trained herself — her talent won her a full Howard University scholarship at just 15.

“I have long dreamed of telling my story to children about that first green piano that my father got for me from the junkyard in the hope that they would be inspired to reach for their dreams,” Flack was quoted in the release. “I want them to know that dreams can come true with persistence, encouragement from family and friends, and most of all belief in yourself.”

We also need to mention that later in 2023, Rhino Records will issue a commemorative 50th-anniversary reissue of Flack’s iconic “Killing Me Softly.”

The outpouring of support that Flack is receiving is well deserved. Over the two-decade period from 1970-1990, Roberta Flack quietly opened doors for a new generation of female singers, making beautiful music but also making history. Her gentle amalgamation of Soul, Gospel and folk, combined with a message of both empowerment and love, created an intelligent, thoughtful pathway for a next generation of singers such as India.Arie and Jill Scott.

The 85-year-old Flack had a stroke in 2016 and spoke to The Associated Press a little over two years later about returning to performing. When asked if she’d sing one of her old hits at a then-upcoming event, she quickly retorted: “There’s no such thing as an old hit,” preferring the term “classic” instead.

“I could sing any number of songs that I’ve recorded through the years, easily, I could sing them, but I’m going to pick those songs that move me,” Flack said. “Now that’s hard to do. To be moved, to be moved constantly by your own songs.”

Here’s wishing nothing but the best of health for the iconic Roberta Flack’