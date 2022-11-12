50 Cent to Step in For Drew Barrymore as She Battles Covid-19

*Can you imagine 50 Cent as a talk show host? Well, you don’t even have to try scrambling your brain to picture that. The rapper/entertainment mogul has announced he will be sitting in for Drew Barrymore, who is withdrawing to battle Covid-19.

On Thursday (11/10/22), Barrymore, an award-winning actress, took to Instagram to inform her fans that she contracted Covid and that 50 Cent and TV personality Ross Mathews would, in the meantime, step into her shoes at the “Drew Barrymore Show.”

“I’ve got covid and lucky the cat!” she posted on Instagram. “Im good and will be back soon. In the meantime, @helloross and @50cent are taking over”

She also added: “So only good news to report!!!!! Maybe some other special surprises too!”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Owners of Houston’s Turkey Leg Hut Explain Reason Behind Controversial Dress Code | Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore)

The G-Unit rapper’s PR agency immediately got to work on Instagram Stories to heap praises on him while highlighting his new role as guest host of the show, which they said he would assume on Monday (Nov. 14). The agency also wished Barrymore well.

“Feel better @drewbarrymore,” the PR agency wrote on social media. “The show is in good hands with @50cent.”

This year, 50 continues to have a heavy presence on TV, and this latest gig adds to his busy TV schedule. He recently launched “The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast” on Starz and “Hip Hop Homicides” on WE tv.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

The two documentary series are produced by his G-Unit Film & TV operation, which also makes his other scripted shows.

The rapper-actor-producer-host is also working on a new reality series, “Property Players.”