Owners of Turkey Leg Hut Explain Reason Behind Controversial Dress Code | Video

*The owners of Houston’s popular Turkey Leg Hut have gone viral for revealing the reason behind the eatery’s dress code for guests.

Lynn and Nakia Price launched the Turkey Leg Hut in 2015 and it has since attracted celebrities like Kevin Hart, Stephen Jackson, Deion Sanders, and more, Blavity reports.

In a recent interview with Get Yo Ass Up Show, the couple explained to host Tony Robinson the reason why the dress code policy for diners was implemented.

“Please let me break down this dress code,” Nakia stated. “The dress code was implemented simply because in all of the years we have been in business, we never had to implement a dress code. We’ve never had to tell people how to act. We never had to do anything like that.”

OTHER NEWS: ‘Love During Lockup’ Exclusive Clip – ‘You Disliking Me Is CORNY’ | WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @getyoassupshow

She added, “Now it had came to point where you have people coming in just wearing any and everything. And you can visibly see other customers bothered by what these people have on. As a man [referring to her husband], he was like damn.”

Nakia continued, “A lot of times people say, ‘Oh, she implemented the dress code because she didn’t want her n***a looking at women’ … it was him. It was his idea,” she said of her husband.

“Our kids come to the restaurant from time to time and you got women with no clothes on, and they just sitting there and they twerking,” Nakia said. “It’s like, what happened to our self-respect as women.”

That’s why the couple decided to enforce a dress code in July 2021. When they shared the news on social media, they received pushback from some commenters.

“Y’all established yourselves as a place of business that partakes in trap music, hookahs, mixed drinks, etc but all of a sudden, y’all are above the crowd that made your establishment popular,” one person commented, per the Blavity report.

Several users came to the couple’s defense.

“What amazes me are the negative comments. When did it become appropriate to wear the majority of these items to a restaurant? Secondly, when did we start calling an establishment ‘bougie’ for requesting a dress code? A place of business has every right to reset and reestablish standards for their establishment. Either you get with it or don’t patronize it anymore,” one Instagram user said.

Do you agree with the Turkey Leg Hut enforcing dress codes for guests? Sound off in the comments.