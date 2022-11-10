VH1 Drops Trailer for ‘Shaunie and Keion’s Destination I Do’ Wedding Special | Watch

*VH1 has announced new details about Shaunie Henderson (previously Shaunie O’Neal) and Keion Henderson’s wedding special that will debut on Nov. 28.

The couple reportedly tied the knot in May in Anguilla, on a golf course in Aurora Anguilla Resort. Their nuptials will be televised for the VH1 limited series titled “Shaunie & Keion’s Destination ‘I Do.” The special will air over three episodes, Urban Hollywood 411 reports.

According to The Jasmine Brand, some of Shaunie’s former and current castmates from the “Basketball Wives” will be in the bridal party. Last summer, Shaunie confirmed that she’s boo’d up with the Houston-based pastor who leads the Lighthouse Church in Houston.

The VH1 special follows Shaunie as she prepares to exchange vows with Henderson. She was previously married to NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal from 2002 until their divorce was finalized in 2011.

OTHER NEWS: Anita Baker Announces Dates for First Full Tour Since 1995

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaunie Henderson (@iamshaunie)

Here’s the official description for Shanie’s wedding show:

“This special series will follow the happy couple — along with their closest friends and family members — as they prepare for their destination wedding and the blending of their beautiful families. Along the way, they will juggle business demands, stewardship of a 15,000-member congregation, and, before God, arrive at the most special moment in a couple’s life: saying I do.”

“Shaunie & Keion’s Destination ‘I Do” premieres Monday, Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

Watch the preview below.