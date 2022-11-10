Thursday, November 10, 2022
Anita Baker Announces Dates for First Full Tour Since 1995

By Ny MaGee
Anita Baker
LOS ANGELES – CIRCA 1995: Singer Anita Baker poses for a portrait circa 1995 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

*Anita Baker has announced dates for her first full tour since 1995. 

Per a news release, the tour celebrates Baker’s 40 years as a music icon in the industry since the release of her debut album, “The Songstress,” was released in 1983. This upcoming tour mark the first time Baker will be performing her classic hits live since winning back the rights to her masters. 

Earlier this year, Baker took a moment during a live performance to thank Chance the Rapper for helping her acquire her masters.

“You should say hello to a friend of mine by way of the music industry and by way of helping me, helping me to get a hold and ownership of my master recordings,” Baker told the audience in a clip shared on Twitter. The Chicago native stood up in the crowd as everyone clapped.

READ MORE: Anita Baker Thanks Chance the Rapper for Helping Singer Acquire Her Masters | VIDEO

Chance later responded to the video, writing on Twitter, “I saw one of THE greatest performances of my LIFETIME last night! Thank you so much @IAMANITABAKER for being an inspiration and an icon to so many of US.”

“Had no idea you would be in our Midst. Such a nice Surprise. Brought Tears, to my eyes,” Baker responded.

The eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar will kick off The Songstress’ U.S. tour, produced by Live Nation, on February 11th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL. She will make stops in Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Oakland’s Oakland Arena on December 23rd.

Tickets go on sale starting Thursday, November 17th at 10 AM local time on LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official card of Anita Baker’s tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Nov. 14th at 10 AM local time until Nov. 16th 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com 

Check out the 2023 tour dates below: 

* Not a Live Nation Date

Sat Feb 11 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live*

Tue Feb 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri Feb 17 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Wed May 10 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri May 12 – Belmont, NY – UBS Arena

Sun May 14 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Fri Jun 30 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Jul 02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Nov 18 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Wed Nov 22 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Fri Nov 24 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

Fri Dec 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Dec 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Dec 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Sat Dec 23 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

