Daniel Kaluuya Joins Cast of ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Sequel

By Ny MaGee
Daniel Kaluuya
Daniel Kaluuya attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

*Daniel Kaluuya has been tapped to voice the character of Hobart “Hobie” Brown, a.k.a. Spider-Punk in the upcoming animated feature “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

The Spider-Punk character was introduced in The Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 3 #10 in 2015, Complex reports. Per Variety: “The film follows Miles Morales as Brooklyn’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, plunged into the multiverse where he joins forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-folks to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.”

Kaluuya joins a cast that includes Shameik Moore as Miles; Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099; Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen, Brian Tyree Henry as Miles’ dad Jefferson Davis; Luna Lauren Velez as Miles’ mom Rio Morales; Issa Rae as Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman; Jorma Taccone as Vulture; Rachel Dratch; Shea Whigham; Greta Lee; and Jason Schwartzman as Spot per Variety.

Directed by Justin K. Thompson, Joaquim Dos Santos and Kemp Power, “Across the Spider-Verse” is scheduled to be released on June 2, 2023. The third installment of the trilogy, “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse,” is slated for March 29, 2024.

Kaluuya’s film credits include Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” and “Nope,” “Queen & Slim,” “Black Panther” and “Widows.” 

He won the best supporting actor Oscar for his role in “Judas and the Black Messiah” and was nominated for his performance in “Get Out.” 

Kaluuya will make his feature writing debut with the dystopian thriller “The Kitchen” for Netflix. The streamer is also developing “The Upper World” based on the novel by Femi Fadugba that Kaluuya will reportedly star in and produce. 

Last year it was reported that Kaluuya had to drop out of the “Black Panther” sequel “Wakanda Forever” due to scheduling conflicts with Peele’s latest sci-fi thriller “Nope,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. In “Black Panther,” Kaluuya played W’Kabi, best friend to T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman).

The sequel features Leticia Wright reprising her role of Shuri alongside returning cast Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett. The film opens in theaters nationwide on Nov. 11.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

