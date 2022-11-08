Rihanna Fans Outraged Over Johnny Depp’s Appearance in Savage X Fenty Show

*Rihanna fans are outraged that the singer tapped actor Johnny Depp to appear in her Savage X Fenty fashion show.

The hotly anticipated event will once again stream on Prime Video on November 9. The all-star lineup for Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 includes performances by Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell, as well as special appearances by Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke, Zach Miko, and many more

Depp also makes a guest appearance as the first male to have a “star” moment on the runway show, according to TMZ. In June, Depp won a defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, after she seemingly accused him of domestic violence in an op-ed essay published in 2018.

Pop Crave shared screenshots of Depp’s feature and many RiRi fans are not impressed. Check out the images via the Twitter post below.

“DitchDepp” said one social media user in the comments of a Savage x Fenty post that promoted the upcoming show, Black Enterprise reports.

“Delete the Johnny Depp scene now if it ever existed,” another commenter wrote.

“Don’t include Jonny Depp on the show, scrap the footage. He’s an abuser!” added someone else.

Per a news release, Savage x Fenty is now in its fourth consecutive year, and the extraordinary fashion experience continues to challenge tradition and break boundaries. The trailblazing event is raising the bar yet again with a new all-star lineup of models, actors, some of the biggest names in music, and more, debuting the latest Savage X Fenty styles.

Rihanna’s latest collection features disparate textures, unexpected detailing, and unconventional proportions that come together seamlessly to create a boundary-bending Xperience for everyBODY. Offering bra sizes ranging from 30–46 in bands and A–H in cups (up to 46DDD/42H), and underwear, sleepwear, and loungewear ranging from XS–4X/XS–XXXXL, per the news release.

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 is available to shop in the Amazon Fashion Store and at Savage X Fenty on November 9.

Check out the official trailer below for Savage X Fenty Vol. 4.