Thursday, November 3, 2022
HomeNews
News

Rihanna Shares Sneak Peak At ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 4′ | Photos/Video

By Ny MaGee
0

*Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show will once again stream on Prime Video on November 9, and fans are getting a sneak peek of what’s to come via new pics shared online. 

The all-star lineup for Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 includes performances by Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell, as well as special appearances by Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke, Zach Miko, and many more

Johnny Depp will also make a guest appearance on Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show, according to TMZ. The actor will be the first male to have a “star” moment on the show.

Check out the Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 announcement video above/and the teaser via the YouTube clip below.

READ MORE: Rihanna Drops New Single for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Soundtrack | Listen

Per a news release: Now in its fourth consecutive year, the extraordinary fashion experience continues to challenge tradition and break boundaries. The trailblazing event is raising the bar yet again with a new all-star lineup of models, actors, some of the biggest names in music, and more, debuting the latest Savage X Fenty styles.

Rihanna
Image via Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Rihanna’s latest collection features disparate textures, unexpected detailing, and unconventional proportions that come together seamlessly to create a boundary-bending Xperience for everyBODY. Offering bra sizes ranging from 30–46 in bands and A–H in cups (up to 46DDD/42H), and underwear, sleepwear, and loungewear ranging from XS–4X/XS–XXXXL, per the news release.

Rihanna
Image via Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 is available to shop in the Amazon Fashion Store and at Savage X Fenty on November 9.

Check out what to expect from the fashion show below:

Rihanna
Image via Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Rihanna
Image via Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Previous articlePres. Obama Endorses Rep. Bass to be LA’s Next Mayor | WATCH
Next articleKanye West Dropped by Lawyer for Being ‘Unreasonably Difficult’
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO