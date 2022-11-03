Rihanna Shares Sneak Peak At ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 4′ | Photos/Video

*Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show will once again stream on Prime Video on November 9, and fans are getting a sneak peek of what’s to come via new pics shared online.

The all-star lineup for Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 includes performances by Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell, as well as special appearances by Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke, Zach Miko, and many more

Johnny Depp will also make a guest appearance on Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show, according to TMZ. The actor will be the first male to have a “star” moment on the show.

Check out the Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 announcement video above/and the teaser via the YouTube clip below.

Per a news release: Now in its fourth consecutive year, the extraordinary fashion experience continues to challenge tradition and break boundaries. The trailblazing event is raising the bar yet again with a new all-star lineup of models, actors, some of the biggest names in music, and more, debuting the latest Savage X Fenty styles.

Rihanna’s latest collection features disparate textures, unexpected detailing, and unconventional proportions that come together seamlessly to create a boundary-bending Xperience for everyBODY. Offering bra sizes ranging from 30–46 in bands and A–H in cups (up to 46DDD/42H), and underwear, sleepwear, and loungewear ranging from XS–4X/XS–XXXXL, per the news release.

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 is available to shop in the Amazon Fashion Store and at Savage X Fenty on November 9.

Check out what to expect from the fashion show below:

