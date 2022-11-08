Jamie Foxx Remembers Moment Oprah Winfrey Staged Intervention & Told Him He Was ‘Blowing It’ | WATCH

*Before Jamie Foxx won the Oscar for Best Actor for “Ray” in 2005, he was on top of the world and partying like there was no tomorrow through award season.

But, as the actor recalled to Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans, Oprah lovingly put a stop to his wild ways.

“She said, ‘You’re blowing it.’…She said, ‘I want to take you somewhere so you can understand the significance of what you’re doing,” Jamie remembered, adding that she took him to meet Quincy Jones and Sidney Poitier to help him see the error of his ways.

Jamie also did impressions of Oprah, Quincy, and Sidney for Scott, as well as an impression of Jay-Z. WATCH it above.

