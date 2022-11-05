WATCH Lionel Richie’s Video Message to Kerry Washington After Dressing Like Him for Halloween

*Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans spoke to Lionel Richie at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony about being honored.

But he was also flattered that Kerry Washington dressed like him for Halloween with an epic costume.

He had no problem giving Washington her props for doin’ him for Halloween: “She won as far as I was concerned. She won Halloween.”

Lionel also recorded a special video message to the actress applauding her likeness to the singer. Watch it via the player ABOVE. Watch Kerry Washington’s Halloween imitation of Lionel Richie BELOW,

