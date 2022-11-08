*We have an exclusive clip from the hotly anticipate new series “Circuit Breakers” set to debut this week on Apple TV+.

Per the network’s press release, the all-new futuristic half-hour anthology series tackles kid-relatable issues through a sci-fi lens. But not everything is as it seems, and their curiosity leads to chaos. Get a teaser of what to expect via the exclusive clip above.

Per Collider, the cast of the upcoming anthology series includes Callan Farris (Grimcutty), Nathaniel Buescher (APB), Veda Cienfuegos (Undone), Cole Keriazakos (Southside), Maz Jobrani (Immigrant), Cale Ferrin (“Endlings”), Quincy Kirkwood (Y: The Last Man), Arielle Halili (Less Than Kosher), Gavin MacIver-Wright (Odd Squad: Mobile Unit), Khiyla Aynne (13: The Musical), and Maya McNair (Clarice), among many others.

“Circuit Breakers,” premieres globally on Friday, November 11. Check out the official trailer below.

“Circuit Breakers” was created by Melody Fox with executive producer Matt Hastings directing three episodes from the season. The series is executive produced by Hastings, Andrew Orenstein, Cottonwood Media’s Sarah Haasz, David Michel and Cécile Lauritano, Aircraft Pictures’ Anthony Leo and Andrew Rosen, and Todd Berger.

EUR’s Ny MaGee caught up with cast members Maz Jobrani and Cole Keriazakos, as well as series creator Melody Fox and showrunner Andrew Orenstein to dish on what they are most excited about viewers experiencing with this new series. Check out what they had to say in our 2-part video exclusive below.

