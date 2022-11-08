Tuesday, November 8, 2022
‘Circuit Breakers’ Cast Share Excitement for New Apple TV+ Series | Watch EUR Exclusive Clip

By Ny MaGee
*We have an exclusive clip from the hotly anticipate new series “Circuit Breakers” set to debut this week on Apple TV+.

Per the network’s press release, the all-new futuristic half-hour anthology series tackles kid-relatable issues through a sci-fi lens. But not everything is as it seems, and their curiosity leads to chaos. Get a teaser of what to expect via the exclusive clip above.

Per Collider, the cast of the upcoming anthology series includes Callan Farris (Grimcutty), Nathaniel Buescher (APB), Veda Cienfuegos (Undone), Cole Keriazakos (Southside), Maz Jobrani (Immigrant), Cale Ferrin (“Endlings”), Quincy Kirkwood (Y: The Last Man), Arielle Halili (Less Than Kosher), Gavin MacIver-Wright (Odd Squad: Mobile Unit), Khiyla Aynne (13: The Musical), and Maya McNair (Clarice), among many others.

“Circuit Breakers,” premieres globally on Friday, November 11. Check out the official trailer below.

READ MORE: Stars Hit the Gold Carpet for the Ebony 100 Power Gala | Watch EUR Exclusive

Cricuit Breakers
Circuit Breakers / Apple TV+

“Circuit Breakers” was created by Melody Fox with executive producer Matt Hastings directing three episodes from the season. The series is executive produced by Hastings, Andrew Orenstein, Cottonwood Media’s Sarah Haasz, David Michel and Cécile Lauritano, Aircraft Pictures’ Anthony Leo and Andrew Rosen, and Todd Berger.

EUR’s Ny MaGee caught up with cast members Maz Jobrani and Cole Keriazakos, as well as series creator Melody Fox and showrunner Andrew Orenstein to dish on what they are most excited about viewers experiencing with this new series. Check out what they had to say in our 2-part video exclusive below.

The brand-new series is set to premiere on the Apple TV+ streaming service on Friday.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

