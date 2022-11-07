Stars Hit the Gold Carpet for the Ebony 100 Power Gala | Watch EUR Exclusive

*The “Ebony Power 100” Gala took place on October 29 at Milk Studios in Los Angeles. The theme of the evening was “Moving Black Forward.” The signature event featured honorees: Issa Rae, Spike Lee, and the cast of the upcoming film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Emmy-nominated comedian Amber Ruffin hosted the night.

EUR was on the Gold carpet and spoke with “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, “P-Valley” castmates Shannon Thornton and John Clarence Stewart. “BMF” actor Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Ebony CEO Eden Bridgeman Skinner and more.

Bridgeman-Skinner noted that the newly re-branded Ebony intends to continue to showcase “Black excellence” in every way.

“I think so many times. That is said over and over. But to have an event like the Ebony Power 100, where we bring the most famous to those who are also famous in their own areas and the work they are doing to break ceilings and make the table bigger, tonight is going to be a celebration of that,” Bridgeman-Skinner said.

OTHER NEWS: Karrueche Tran Hosts Fuse’s Reimagined Design Competition Series ‘Upcycle Nation’ | EUR Exclusive

“So every year, we want to continually build upon that bridge so that we don’t have to just be an actress. We don’t have to just be an athlete. We can be that and so much more.” Bridgeman-Skinner also shared that Ebony media has plans to jump into the podcast and documentaries spaces,” Bridgeman-Skinner added.

“P-Valley” actor Shannon Thorton discussed how being at the event served as a reminder of how special Black people are.

“We are so resilient. Some of the world’s most talented, brilliant people are Black. And I’m just so proud to be Black. And I’m excited to celebrate some incredible entertainers and people who helped change the world tonight,” said Thorton.

Business owners were among the night’s honorees, including serial entrepreneur Kandi Burruss. The singer and reality star owns several businesses including many with her husband, Todd. She told us that the key to a successful working relationship with her husband is allowing him “to make the decisions.”

“That’s the Leo-Taurus dynamic,” Burruss said, adding “we found the perfect balance.”

“I feel like the balance is that I usually try to support his decisions unless I’m really, really, really against it. Most of the time, we’re on the same page. So we rarely disagree. And it works out well. If I have something, I don’t like but don’t feel too intense about it. I just have to let him do it,” she continued.

Comedian Amber Ruffin reflected on how the new Ebony digital magazine is a continuation of the legacy brand.

“Ebony is a legacy brand. It belongs to us. It belongs to our parents. And now, with this new reemergence. It’s going to belong to our kids. I mean, not me, kids are gross, but your kids. But no, it’s just so nice to watch them continue their legacy of making sure that black life is in the spotlight,” she said.

Watch more highlights from the awards show via our exclusive coverage below: