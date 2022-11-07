Tia Mowry Gives Update on Relationship with Cory Hardrict After Split

*Tia Mowry is speaking out about splitting with actor Cory Hardrict after 14 years of marriage.

“It was not easy. I usually tell people in my close circle, ‘This is not for the weak.’ It’s very hard,” Mowry, 44, told Us Weekly. “I feel like when you continue to work on you and work on yourself and work on loving yourself and valuing yourself and having self-worth, the decision becomes easier.”

Mowry continued: “Once you are in tune with yourself, it makes it easier to make that decision. But it doesn’t mean that it’s not hard. It was very difficult because you have to think about so many things.”

Mowry, who tied the knot with Cory in 2008, announced on social media last month that they are ending their marriage and would continue to co-parent their two young children.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback black and white photo of herself and Cory. “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.”

Mowry continued, “I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Mowry said she and her ex will continue to “maintain a friendship” and co-parent their two children: 11-year-old son Cree and 4-year-old daughter Cairo.

According to legal documents, Mowry filed her divorce petition in Los Angeles and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the breakup, according to TMZ. The filing does not specify a date of separation. Mowry is asking a judge for joint physical and legal custody of their two children, son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4. The ex-couple has a prenuptial agreement and she is also asking the judge to terminate spousal support, PEOPLE reports.

“Everybody deserves to live their authentic life. And I encourage people to do that no matter what anybody else is saying on the outside and really tap into yourself and tap into what really makes you happy and go for it,” she told Us weekly.

Mowry also explained that she and Cory continue to get along great.

“Everything, you know, I have to say is great. Of course, you know, you have good days and bad days, but there are definitely more good days than bad days. And the kids are wonderful,” she said. “They are thriving. They’re happy. And Cory and I — were doing great.”

She added, “I talk to him every single day. We tell each other [that] we love each other every single day. He is family and he will always be family and a part of our lives forever.”