Dusty Baker’s Houston Astros Beat Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 – WIN World Series! |WATCH

*(CNN) — The Houston Astros – under the guidance of Manager Dusty Baker – have won the 2022 World Series four games to two, with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies before a capacity home crowd at Minute Maid Park.

Both starting pitchers were trading zeros through the first five innings. The Phillies got the scoring started in the top of the sixth inning with a Kyle Schwarber solo home run off Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez, who was able to limit the damage before being pulled after the sixth. Valdez finished with nine strikeouts and only allowed two hits and a run.

After allowing two baserunners, Phillies starter Zack Wheeler was pulled from the game with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning. Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado gave up a three-run home run to Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez to give Houston the lead. Houston would tack on one more run on a Christian Vazquez single.

Astros closer Ryan Pressly came in to close out the game and make sure the home crowd in Houston went home celebrating a World Series victory.

After falling behind 2-1 through the first three games of the World Series, Houston evened up the series after throwing a combined no-hitter in Game 4. Game 5 saw Astros ace Justin Verlander collect his long-awaited first career World Series victory after pitching five innings with six strikeouts and giving up one run.

The Astros win was the first time since 2013 that a team claimed the title at its home field.

Houston has twice witnessed heartbreak since the team’s first title in 2017. The team appeared in the Fall Classic in 2019 against the Washington Nationals and 2021 versus the Atlanta Braves, both resulting in losses.

Meanwhile, with tonight’s (2022) win, Astros’ skipper, Dusty Baker, becomes the third Black manager in MLB history to win the World Series. The Sacramento (CA) native joins Cito Gaston of the Blue Jays (1992 and 1993) and Dave Roberts of the Dodgers (2020). And now that he’s won a World Series he’s no doubt bound for a plaque in the Hall of Fame at Cooperstown.

