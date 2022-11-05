A ‘Disheartened’ Tiffany Cross Speaks Out After Being Ousted by MSNBC | VIDEO

*After being booted from MSNBC, Tiffany Cross is letting folks know how she feels about her abrupt exit on Friday (11/04/22)) from the supposedly left-leaning network and her “Cross Connection” weekend show.

Cross says she was “disheartened to learn of MSNBC’s decision,” which she said came at “a crucial time—four days before the midterm elections. From the beginning, we were intentional about centering communities of color, elevating issues and voices often ignored by the mainstream media, and disrupting the echo chambers. As a result, viewers consistently made The Cross Connection MSNBC’s highest-rated weekend show.”

With Cross being booted so unceremoniously it naturally had people speculating that she and management were not on the same page. Variety, citing MSNBC sources, reported that Cross’ relationship with MSNBC had “becoming frayed” as executives grew “concerned about the anchor’s willingness to address statements made by cable-news hosts on other networks and indulging in commentary executives felt did not meet the standards of MSNBC or NBC News,” reports Forbes.

In her statement via Twitter late Friday night, Cross said “while this journey ended abruptly, surprising many of us, my work is not done. Political violence is increasing and it’s becoming inherently more dangerous to speak the truth. But, after more than 20 years in journalism, I will not stop. The attacks on me from other outlets and former hosts will never control my narrative.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: She’s Gone! Tiffany Cross Dropped from From MSNBC’s Weekend Lineup

While Cross is not being specific, her defenders have zero problem doing it. For instance, Wajahat Ali on Twitter, said “white nationalist Tucker Carlson hits Tiffany Cross recently and accuses her of fueling a ‘race war.’ She gets deluged with hate and criticism. Now? She’s out at MSNBC.”

White nationalist Tucker Carlson hits Tiffany Cross recently and accuses her for fueling a “race war.” She get deluged with hate and criticism. Now? She’s out at MSNBC. Contract not renewed. Timing is terrible. Protect Joy Reid, a unicorn, a Black female anchor on cable news. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 4, 2022

On Saturday, several prominent Black voices criticized the decision to take Cross off the air. Among the critics was The Nation correspondent and MSNBC contributor Eli Mystal, posted UrbanHollywood411:

“Telling the truth about white people to white people can exact a terrible price on one’s career and opportunities,” Mystal wrote in a tweet thread. “Tiffany was special because she proactively centered her work and her voice in nonwhite audiences. It’s not that she didn’t care what white people thought. It’s that she refused to bend her voice around those forces. She was willing to pay the price to uplift nonwhite voices.”

Here’s what actor and literacy advocate LeVar Burton said in defense of Cross:

“Dear @TiffanyDCross. You are and will continue to be a bright light in the enveloping gloom. The next step on your destiny path is about to reveal itself. Take a deep breath and know that that is the exhalation of all doubt as to your purpose. The ancestors see you. So do we all!”

Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones took to Twitter to say: “Now @MSNBC y’all know you ain’t shit for this one!! Real talk! @TiffanyDCross #whogonnamakethisright.”

A pissed-off Jemele Hill Tweeted this: I’m outraged by the news that @MSNBC is ending @TiffanyDCross’ brilliant show #CrossConnection. It’s the highest-rated weekend show. Tiffany’s departure looks even funnier in the light because it comes after she rightly criticized white supremacist poster boy Tucker Carlson.

Meanwhile, Cross said Friday that “with progress there is always backlash. Now is not the time to retreat from politics or journalism as usual…it was the opportunity of a lifetime to create a show the culture would be proud to keep trending every weekend.”