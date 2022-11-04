Takeoff Update: Argument Over Crap Game and Basketball Led to Fatal Shooting

*Houston police are still piecing together the heated argument that took place before Takeoff was fatally shot. While many are saying there was never an argument over a dice game, police say a dice game is what started it all.

According to TMZ, Law enforcement claims Quavo and others exchanged “angry words after he lost a dice game at the bowling alley.” Police then say that once the group was outside, they started going back and forth over who would beat who in a basketball game.

If you can recall, video footage was circulating of the shooting and you could hear Quavo talking about basketball before getting frustrated and walking away. It was then that a punch was thrown before multiple weapons were fired.

No arrests have been made at this time but law enforcement does have a person of interest.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Stephen A. Smith Claims He’s Unpaid Compared to White Colleagues | Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Wait. There’s more …

Needless to say, folks have varying opinions about what happened or what they think happened to cause the death of Takeoff. Check out some thoughts/responses below.

iamveronicam

Ego and pride is killing us! Grown men lacking self-control, thinking violence is the only way to resolve a dispute and any issue when their lil ego is bruised. As always this was senseless, unnecessary and unjust. SMDH

werkie.tee

But quavo walked away he didn’t antagonize anyone he said what he said & WALKED AWAY

tmobaddie

Everybody who was shooting should be locked up. From both sides, accident or not. What yall needed guns for?? Yall having way too much money and motion to not be able to have a disagreement without bullets. What, yall can’t fight it out??

noigc.k

Why nig*as think any minor disagreement needs to involve gun play?😕

woababies

Social media already knew that and figured it out. Quavo and Takeoff was being set up already. Takeoff was getting his chain snatched seconds after Quavo told everybody let’s go. The prince family set this up. They set all those high profile people who “check in” to be setup. Grimy and slick. They already spun the narrative but we see the play.