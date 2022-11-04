Sunny Hostin Compares Republican White Women to ‘Roaches’ | Video

*On Thursday’s edition of “The View, co-host Sunny Hostin compared white women who vote Republican to “roaches voting for Raid.”

“I read a poll just yesterday that white, Republican, suburban women are now going to vote Republican. It’s almost like roaches voting for Raid, right?” Hostin said, as reported by NYP:

“That’s insulting to the voter!” Republican co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin clapped back. Watch the moment via the YouTube clip above.

On Twitter, one user said “Hostin should be fired by ABC / Disney immediately,” one user declared. Watch the moment above.

Please watch for those of you who have bought into the Republican fear mongering about violent crime on the rise. Especially in Democratic run cities. Sigh. Just research people. Source. https://t.co/ELAkW3cTrC — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) November 3, 2022

Earlier this year, Hostin sparked outrage on social media when she made clear that she does not believe in abortions.

We reported previously that during a June episode of “The View,” while discussing abortion during their “hot topic” segment, Hostin revealed that she doesn’t believe in abortion under any circumstance, saying, “I don’t believe in abortion at any time. I don’t believe in any exception to it.”

Her co-host Sara Haines chimed in and asked to clarify. “Even incest and rape?” Sunny responded that she’s against it, simply because of her religion. “I don’t. That’s considered very radical for many people, and it’s because I’m Catholic, and that’s my faith,” she said while noting that there are six Catholic judges on the Supreme Court bench.

“This has always been a very difficult discussion for me, but what is not difficult for me is that this is an activist Supreme Court, and they should not be deciding the law based on their faith,” she explained.

WATCH: