‘The View’ Co-host Sunny Hostin Doesn’t Believe in Abortions PERIOD end of Story, However … WATCH

*During Monday’s episode of “The View,” the hosts weighed in on Roe V Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court… and Sunny Hostin gave a very interesting and honest take on it.

While discussing abortion during their “hot topic” segment, Hostin revealed that she doesn’t believe in abortion under any circumstance. Sunny made it real clear on her stance, saying, “I don’t believe in abortion at any time. I don’t believe in any exception to it,” she said.

Her co-host Sara Haines chimed in and asked to clarify. “Even incest and rape?” Sunny responded that she’s against it, simply because of her religion. “I don’t. That’s considered very radical for many people, and it’s because I’m Catholic, and that’s my faith,” she said while noting that there are six Catholic judges on the Supreme Court bench.

Now, despite being against it, Sunny said that she felt that the Supreme Court shouldn’t have used religion as reasoning in overturning the landmark case. “This has always been a very difficult discussion for me, but what is not difficult for me is that this is an activist Supreme Court, and they should not be deciding the law based on their faith,” she explained.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Roe v. Wade & Guns Addressed At BET Awards – Janelle Monáe Gave SCOTUS tha Finga! | WATCH