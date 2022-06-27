Monday, June 27, 2022
HomePoliticsAbortion
Abortion

‘The View’ Co-host Sunny Hostin Doesn’t Believe in Abortions PERIOD end of Story, However … WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Sunny Hostin - ABC
Sunny Hostin – ABC

*During Monday’s episode of “The View,” the hosts weighed in on Roe V Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court… and Sunny Hostin gave a very interesting and honest take on it.

While discussing abortion during their “hot topic” segment, Hostin revealed that she doesn’t believe in abortion under any circumstance. Sunny made it real clear on her stance, saying, “I don’t believe in abortion at any time. I don’t believe in any exception to it,” she said.

Her co-host Sara Haines chimed in and asked to clarify. “Even incest and rape?” Sunny responded that she’s against it, simply because of her religion. “I don’t. That’s considered very radical for many people, and it’s because I’m Catholic, and that’s my faith,” she said while noting that there are six Catholic judges on the Supreme Court bench.

Now, despite being against it, Sunny said that she felt that the Supreme Court shouldn’t have used religion as reasoning in overturning the landmark case. “This has always been a very difficult discussion for me, but what is not difficult for me is that this is an activist Supreme Court, and they should not be deciding the law based on their faith,” she explained.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Roe v. Wade & Guns Addressed At BET Awards – Janelle Monáe Gave SCOTUS tha Finga! | WATCH

Previous articleCiara Announces Her New Campaign for Rice Krispies Treats
Next articleA Summer of Joy is What We Need … Now!
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO