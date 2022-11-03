Deion Sanders Bans JSU Players from Leaving Hotel After Takeoff’s Death | Video

*Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders has banned players from leaving their hotel rooms after Migos rapper Takeoff was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas early Tuesday morning.

“I’m just sick and tired of the consistency of people that are influential to you are leaving us consistently: That’s our rappers,” Sanders said in a video showing him speaking to the team, ESPN reports.

“Takeoff was murdered in a dice game in Houston, where we’re going. So that eliminates all of y’all leaving that hotel. Because it ain’t happening until I give you further notice,” Sanders continued.

We reported previously that Takeoff was fatally shot during a dice game and the tragedy was caught on camera.

The incident occurred outside a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston, Daily Mail reports. Graphic photos from the scene are circulating online and show Takeoff, 28, (real name Kirshnik Khari Ball) lying dead with a puddle of blood next to his head.

Witnesses and law enforcement sources told TMZ that Takeoff and fellow Migos member Quavo were both playing dice before the shooting. A fight broke out and Takeoff was fatally shot when a person opened fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a video shared on social media, Sanders told his players: “Takeoff was murdered in a dice game in Houston – where we’re going. So, that eliminates all y’all leaving that hotel.”

The SU Tigers will face off against Texas Southern in Houston on Saturday. As noted by SandraRose, Sanders said players will not be allowed to meet up with friends, family, and groupies while in the city. “Because it ain’t happening until I give you further notice. So, whatever her name is, whoever she is, parents, everybody – they gonna come to the hotel and visit you because y’all ain’t leaving,” Sanders said in the clip.

Sanders called his players “royalty” who must sever ties with their homeboys who may be troublemakers.

“You cannot kick it with the same dudes you kicked it with. You can’t do it. It’s going to come to a time, they can talk about you, they can mock you, they can ridicule you, they can cuss you out, they can clown you whatever they want. But you’re gonna have to separate sooner or later. You’re gonna have to disconnect, sooner or later you’re gonna have to.”