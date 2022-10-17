Is Deion Sanders SWAC? – The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

*Men often complain about how women allow their emotions to get in the way of them making rational decisions.

And they claim men always make decisions based on logic and common sense.

But you don’t have to look any further than how men act when it comes to sports to know most men are just as emotional as any woman when it comes to wins and losses of their favorite team.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at info@SteffanieRivers.com with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.