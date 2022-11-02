Wednesday, November 2, 2022
HomeNews
News

Niecy Nash on ‘Dahmer’ Series: ‘There Were Many Days I Left Set with Tears’

By Ny MaGee
0

Niecy Nash
Niecy Nash attends The 15th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on December 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

*Niecy Nash says there were many days she left the set of the Netflix Jeffery Dahmer series in tears due to the heaviness of the real-life crime drama. 

“There were many days I left set with tears in my eyes because of the weight of all of these things happening and knowing that all of it didn’t have to,” she explained at a press conference for the series in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 29, Urban Hollywood 411 reports. 

Nas portrays the late Glenda Cleveland, the neighbor who tipped off Milwaukee police about Dahmer’s crime spree, but she was often ignored. Cleveland died in 2010.

“I felt responsible to get it right. I felt that for me, you kind of got to experience this movie through this woman’s eyes, because she laid eyes on it all. She was the town crier,” Nash said.

READ MORE: Whoopi Goldberg Slams Netflix’s ‘Dahmer’ Series: ‘If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged’

“She was the, I’m pulling air quotes from heaven when I say, ‘nosy neighbor.’ But she was the one, that portal to say, ‘Are y’all seeing what I’m seeing? And nobody is going to do a thing?’” Nash added. 

In the series, Evan Peters portrays the serial killer who murdered 17 men and boys from 1978 to 1991. He also ate many of his victims. Dahmer was killed in prison in 1994.

“Dahmer” premiered on Sept. 21 and quickly rose to the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10. 

“Sometime in the next week, our show will have been viewed by 1 billion hours streamed, which sort of makes it the biggest hit of my career, in the 25th year of my career and something that none of us understood or saw coming,” series creator Ryan Murphy said during the panel discussion.

“The truth is, I cried like a baby,” Nash said when Ryan called her with news that the series was a hit. “I said to Ryan, ‘It is my prayer that wherever Glenda Cleveland’s soul is resting, that she finally feels heard. That she finally knows that her story has gone all around the world.’”

Previous articleBiden to Give Speech on Protecting Democracy Wednesday Night in DC
Next articleHouston Officials Plead for Witnesses to Come Forward in Killing of ‘Peaceful’ Rapper Takeoff | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO