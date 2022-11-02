Niecy Nash on ‘Dahmer’ Series: ‘There Were Many Days I Left Set with Tears’

*Niecy Nash says there were many days she left the set of the Netflix Jeffery Dahmer series in tears due to the heaviness of the real-life crime drama.

“There were many days I left set with tears in my eyes because of the weight of all of these things happening and knowing that all of it didn’t have to,” she explained at a press conference for the series in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 29, Urban Hollywood 411 reports.

Nas portrays the late Glenda Cleveland, the neighbor who tipped off Milwaukee police about Dahmer’s crime spree, but she was often ignored. Cleveland died in 2010.

“I felt responsible to get it right. I felt that for me, you kind of got to experience this movie through this woman’s eyes, because she laid eyes on it all. She was the town crier,” Nash said.

“She was the, I’m pulling air quotes from heaven when I say, ‘nosy neighbor.’ But she was the one, that portal to say, ‘Are y’all seeing what I’m seeing? And nobody is going to do a thing?’” Nash added.

In the series, Evan Peters portrays the serial killer who murdered 17 men and boys from 1978 to 1991. He also ate many of his victims. Dahmer was killed in prison in 1994.

“Dahmer” premiered on Sept. 21 and quickly rose to the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10.

“Sometime in the next week, our show will have been viewed by 1 billion hours streamed, which sort of makes it the biggest hit of my career, in the 25th year of my career and something that none of us understood or saw coming,” series creator Ryan Murphy said during the panel discussion.

“The truth is, I cried like a baby,” Nash said when Ryan called her with news that the series was a hit. “I said to Ryan, ‘It is my prayer that wherever Glenda Cleveland’s soul is resting, that she finally feels heard. That she finally knows that her story has gone all around the world.’”