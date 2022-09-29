Thursday, September 29, 2022
Whoopi Goldberg Slams Netflix’s ‘Dahmer’ Series: ‘If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged’

By Ny MaGee
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg / ABC

*Whoopi Goldberg ripped the new Netflix drama series based on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer

Goldberg and her co-hosts on “The View” had a heated conversation about “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” which sits at the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10. Goldberg is not impressed and noted her concerns about how the families of Dahmer’s victims will be impacted by this series. 

“If that were my family, I’d be enraged,” said Goldberg, as reported by Decider. “Because it is being killed over and watching your child get [killed], and then you have to listen to how it went and all this other stuff that, as a person who’s lost someone like that, it’s just — you can’t imagine.”

She continued, “Over and over and over! I think, if you’re gonna tell these stories, be aware that a lot of the people who are part of these stories are still with us.”

In the series, Evan Peters portrays the serial killer who murdered 17 men and boys from 1978 to 1991. He also ate many of his victims. “The View’s” Sunny Hostin didn’t quite agree with Whoopi’s take on the show and noted how the series can serve as a teaching lesson, most especially for“young, Black and Brown gay men” who were Dahmer’s targets.

One scene in the series recreates the emotional courtroom reaction of Rita Isbell –the sister of Errol Lindsey, one of Dahmer’s victims. Isbell reacted to the series in a new interview with Insider

“When I saw some of the show, it bothered me, especially when I saw myself—when I saw my name come across the screen and this lady saying verbatim exactly what I said.”

She continued, “If I didn’t know any better, I would’ve thought it was me. Her hair was like mine, she had on the same clothes. That’s why it felt like reliving it all over again. It brought back all the emotions I was feeling back then.”

Isbell also added, “I was never contacted about the show. I feel like Netflix should’ve asked if we mind or how we felt about making it. They didn’t ask me anything. They just did it.”

She also called on Netflix to compensate the victims’ children, such as Lindsey’s daughter.

“I’m not money hungry, and that’s what this show is about, Netflix trying to get paid,” Isbell said. “I could even understand it if they gave some of the money to the victims’ children. Not necessarily their families. I mean, I’m old. I’m very, very comfortable. But the victims have children and grandchildren. If the show benefited them in some way, it wouldn’t feel so harsh and careless. It’s sad that they’re just making money off of this tragedy. That’s just greed. The episode with me was the only part I saw. I didn’t watch the whole show. I don’t need to watch it. I lived it. I know exactly what happened.”

Dahmer was killed in prison in 1994.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

