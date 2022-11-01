Tuesday, November 1, 2022
HomeMusicR&B
Books

Music Execs Dr. Logan H. Westbrooks & Sky Traughber Release New Book ‘Power 101’

By Reese Shelton
0

Dr. Logan H. Westbrooks
Dr. Logan H. Westbrooks, former music exec is the publisher of 4 books that are great resources for music execs, students, historians and fans. “Power 101-The Harvard Report, Soul Music and The American Dream” is the latest. More at: LoganWestbrooks.com

*Ascent Publishing is proud to release POWER 101-The Harvard Report, Soul Music and The American Dream, a new book from Dr. Logan H. Westbrooks and Schuylar Traughber.

Experience a historical musical roller coaster ride of personal and public domain stories. The core of the book began in 2010 by chronicling events primarily from the 1970s.

However, in June 2020, Rolling Stone magazine ran a series of articles online, exposing today’s music industry’s charts, deleting Soul, R&B, Black Music and Urban Music.

They chose instead to identify anything that sounds like Black Music as either Rap, Hip Hop or Pop. The article states that the Harvard Business School “Study of the Soul Music Environment” for CBS/Columbia Records did not have this result for Soul/Black Music in mind when it was written/instituted at CBS Records in 1972. Power 101 invites readers to make up your own minds.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kyrie Irving Catches Heat for Promoting ‘Hebrews to Negroes’ Film Called by Some as Antisemitic | WATCH

Dr. Logan H. Westbrooks
Former music exec Logan Westbrook throwback photo. The new book “Power 101” recalls the claims made by The Harvard Report and exposes the plight of Black music execs and indie labels from the 1970-present day.

In 1972 CBS Records commissioned Harvard Business School and CBS Black Music Marketing Director, Logan Westbrooks, to develop a Study of the Soul Music Environment, which was implemented by CBS.  It was intended to be a simple, productive “blueprint” for Soul music.

The result was CBS Records receiving decades of praise for its contributions to an era of strong music.  Blacks who were previously denied employment positions in the music industry were now employed and thriving.

The Harvard Report also illuminated astonishing charges of corporate collusion, racism, payoffs, and greed for the enrichment of White corporate America at the expense of powerful, Black-owned, self-distributed record labels like Stax and Motown.

Sky Traughber
Sky Traughber formerly worked at Stax, Motown and also CBS Records. He joins Dr. Logan H. Westbrooks as co-author of Power 101. Avail at: LoganWestbrooks.com and Amazon & Barnes and Noble (Nov. 2022)

Dr. Westbrooks and next-generation music exec Schuyler “Sky” Traughber have teamed up to make public their inside view of the Black Music industry in Power 101.

Westbrooks was a key figure in the success of Capital, Mercury, RCA, CBS, Atlantic & Source Records and Traughber formerly worked at Stax, Motown and also CBS Records.

Their combined effort covers decades of controversial revelations of how “The Harvard Report” may or may not have lived up to its reputation of being both the Savior and the Demon—of Black Music and casts a new light on the state of Black Music today.

POWER 101
POWER 101-The Harvard Report, Soul Music and The American Dream is new from Dr. Logan H. Westbrooks and next generation music exec Schuyler “Sky” Traughber. Avail: LoganWestbrooks.com

In addition to Power 101. Dr. Logan H. Westbrooks is also the author & architect of The Anatomy of a Record Company, The Anatomy of the Music Industry and The Harvard Report: Censored.

All of these books feature insight from over 50 industry experts who have garnered over 100 million dollars in career sales, plus more than 50 gold & 25 platinum records in soul, pop, gospel, hip hop and R&B.

For more info visit: LoganWestbrooks.com

4 Books from Ascent Publishing answers the questions on the rise of Soul and R&B
4 Books from Ascent Publishing answers the questions on the rise of Soul and R&B music and how today’s indie artists can learn from how former music execs conquered the industry in the past. Avail at LoganWestbrooks.com or Amazon, or Barnes and Noble dot com.

“Dr. Westbrooks and his scholarly contributions to the music industry are legend! By taking a close look at Soul music and the soul of our nation, Power 101 looks backwards to remind us what we’ve come through and gives us context for the road that we are now traveling.” BEECHER HICKS, III President & CEO National Museum of African American Music Nashville, TN

Previous article‘Sherman’s Showcase’ Exclusive Clip: The Showcase Awards | Watch
Next articleCandace Owens’ Blexit Foundation Under Scrutiny After ‘White Lives Matter’ Stunt with Kanye
Reese Shelton

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO