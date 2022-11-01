Music Execs Dr. Logan H. Westbrooks & Sky Traughber Release New Book ‘Power 101’

*Ascent Publishing is proud to release POWER 101-The Harvard Report, Soul Music and The American Dream, a new book from Dr. Logan H. Westbrooks and Schuylar Traughber.

Experience a historical musical roller coaster ride of personal and public domain stories. The core of the book began in 2010 by chronicling events primarily from the 1970s.

However, in June 2020, Rolling Stone magazine ran a series of articles online, exposing today’s music industry’s charts, deleting Soul, R&B, Black Music and Urban Music.

They chose instead to identify anything that sounds like Black Music as either Rap, Hip Hop or Pop. The article states that the Harvard Business School “Study of the Soul Music Environment” for CBS/Columbia Records did not have this result for Soul/Black Music in mind when it was written/instituted at CBS Records in 1972. Power 101 invites readers to make up your own minds.

In 1972 CBS Records commissioned Harvard Business School and CBS Black Music Marketing Director, Logan Westbrooks, to develop a Study of the Soul Music Environment, which was implemented by CBS. It was intended to be a simple, productive “blueprint” for Soul music.

The result was CBS Records receiving decades of praise for its contributions to an era of strong music. Blacks who were previously denied employment positions in the music industry were now employed and thriving.

The Harvard Report also illuminated astonishing charges of corporate collusion, racism, payoffs, and greed for the enrichment of White corporate America at the expense of powerful, Black-owned, self-distributed record labels like Stax and Motown.

Dr. Westbrooks and next-generation music exec Schuyler “Sky” Traughber have teamed up to make public their inside view of the Black Music industry in Power 101.

Westbrooks was a key figure in the success of Capital, Mercury, RCA, CBS, Atlantic & Source Records and Traughber formerly worked at Stax, Motown and also CBS Records.

Their combined effort covers decades of controversial revelations of how “The Harvard Report” may or may not have lived up to its reputation of being both the Savior and the Demon—of Black Music and casts a new light on the state of Black Music today.

In addition to Power 101. Dr. Logan H. Westbrooks is also the author & architect of The Anatomy of a Record Company, The Anatomy of the Music Industry and The Harvard Report: Censored.

All of these books feature insight from over 50 industry experts who have garnered over 100 million dollars in career sales, plus more than 50 gold & 25 platinum records in soul, pop, gospel, hip hop and R&B.

For more info visit: LoganWestbrooks.com

“Dr. Westbrooks and his scholarly contributions to the music industry are legend! By taking a close look at Soul music and the soul of our nation, Power 101 looks backwards to remind us what we’ve come through and gives us context for the road that we are now traveling.” BEECHER HICKS, III President & CEO National Museum of African American Music Nashville, TN