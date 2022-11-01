Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Kyrie Irving Catches Heat for Promoting ‘Hebrews to Negroes’ Film Called by Some as Antisemitic | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Kyrie Irving
*NBA star Kyrie Irving is defending himself against antisemitic labels. The Brooklyn Nets player has been the center of recent controversy after sharing a film that explains the alleged history of Black Americans and the Jewish religion.

According to reports, the movie titled “Hebrews To Negros: Wake Up Black America” allegedly speaks about Jewish slave trade ships and “espouses several antisemitic tropes.”

However, Kyrie Irving, 30, says this is not about antisemitism, but rather a real and true history of a distorted race of people.

Irving’s vilification began earlier this week after he shared the Amazon documentary with his 4.6 million Twitter followers.

Kyrie Irving - Getty
Kyrie Irving – Getty

The hoop star spoke on his decision to do so during a recent press conference where he stated:

“My name translates into Hebrew language as YHWH, so I went on Amazon prime I was like ‘let me see if there are any documentaries on YHWH’. So went in the search bar, typed in YHWH, that came up. Went out and shared it on my platform – that was my night.”

The NBA champ continued, responding directly to the backlash he’s faced as many have begun to label him antisemitic since sharing the piece. He continued:

“In terms of the backlash or what people call it – we’re in 2022, history is not supposed to be hidden from anybody. And I’m not a divisive person when it comes to religion I embrace all walks of life you see it on all my platforms….My response would be its not about educating yourself on what semitism is, what antisemitism is. It’s really about learning the root words of where these come from and understanding that this is an African heritage that is also belonging to the people. Africa is in it, whether we want to dismiss it or not…” Full story on #thejasminebrand.com

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Fisher Jack

