L A Civil Rights Leaders Demand Meeting with Musk on Twitter Racist Hate

*Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable President Earl Ofari Hutchinson and other civil rights leaders on Sunday, October 30 demanded a meeting with Twitter owner Elon Musk.

They will demand Musk put safeguards on Twitter to remove racist and anti-semitic hate tweets and the racist inflammatory use of the N-word.

“Since Musk’s takeover of Twitter the N word and other racist slurs have soared on Twitter,” says Hutchinson

“Musk’s condone of hate speech on Twitter can only incite greater racial division and violence. Civil rights leaders will call for a tweet out if Musk refuses to meet on this issue.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Twitter Flooded with the N-word – Users Believe Musk Won’t Moderate Their Speech | VIDEO

Earlier, we reported …

Twitter Flooded with the N-word – Users Believe Musk Won’t Moderate Their Speech | VIDEO

*”We can say whatever we want.” That’s what some, err, a lot of folks in the Twittersphere are exclaiming and hoping now that the platform is being helmed by Elon Musk. Here’s the reality. Musk’s first tweet since taking over Twitter has already been flooded with racial slurs.

Musk’s tweet that says “the bird is freed,” came after he officially took control of the social media platform was completed on Thursday for $44 billion

The first thing Musk did was to fire CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Neg Segal, and policy head Vijaya Gadde. This comes as no surprise since Twitter’s now former leadership team has often been accused of having a left-wing bias by conservative users.

Things have suddenly gotten even more interesting as some are attempting to test the unfounded belief that Twitter has instantly transformed into an unregulated platform by quote-tweeting Musk while using the N-word and gay antisemitic slurs.

Many of the remarks came in response to comments from Stonetoss, a far-right and anti-semitic webcomic, according to the Daily Dot.