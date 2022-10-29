Twitter Flooded with the N-word – Users Believe Musk Won’t Moderate Their Speech | VIDEO

*”We can say whatever we want.” That’s what some, err, a lot of folks in the Twittersphere are exclaiming and hoping now that the platform is being helmed by Elon Musk. Here’s the reality. Musk’s first tweet since taking over Twitter has already been flooded with racial slurs.

Musk’s tweet that says “the bird is freed,” came after he officially took control of the social media platform was completed on Thursday for $44 billion

The first thing Musk did was to fire CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Neg Segal, and policy head Vijaya Gadde. This comes as no surprise since Twitter’s now former leadership team has often been accused of having a left-wing bias by conservative users.

Things have suddenly gotten even more interesting as some are attempting to test the unfounded belief that Twitter has instantly transformed into an unregulated platform by quote-tweeting Musk while using the N-word and gay antisemitic slurs.

Many of the remarks came in response to comments from Stonetoss, a far-right and anti-semitic webcomic, according to the Daily Dot.

The Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI), a research group that analyzes social media content to predict emerging threats, said that the use of the N-word on Twitter increased by nearly 500% in the 12 hours immediately after Musk’s deal was finalized, reports The Washington Post.

The Post also noted that several online trolling accounts called on others to use racist language in the aftermath of the deal.

“Elon now controls twitter. Unleash the racial slurs. K—S AND N—–S,” said one account, using slurs for Jewish and Black people, per the outlet.

“I can freely express how much I hate n—–s … now, thank you elon,” another said, The Post reported.

One Twitter employee speaking anonymously with CNN did, however, claim that they had noticed many users “pushing the bounds of what previously was allowed” in the wake of Musk’s acquisition.

“Employees are left feeling completely rudderless—half our leaders are gone, those who remain are silent, and we’re watching the platform go crazy with people either joyously awaiting more layoffs or pushing the bounds of what previously was allowed,” the employee said.

As of this posting, it’s not clear if any action will be taken against the offending tweets.