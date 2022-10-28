Kem and Ledisi Announce 2023 Tour Dates

*Grammy winner Ledisi and R&B crooner Kem have announced dates for their co-headlining tour, The Soul II Soul Tour.

The 24-city tour kicks off in February 2023, making stops in Los Angeles, New Orleans, Atlanta, and Memphis, before wrapping in May at the Raising Canes River Center Arena in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Musiq Soulchild will join as the tour’s supporting act, Vibe reports.

“I can’t overestimate the significance of the 2023 Soul II Soul Tour, which is a celebration of the 20th Anniversary of my career on the Motown label,” KEM tells VIBE. “My debut album Kemistry was released in February 2003. The 20-year milestone of my music going both mainstream and global is exceptionally significant to me, and this upcoming tour will give me the opportunity to share my sincere gratitude with the fans who have supported me for two decades, and who continue to join me on my musical journey of love.

“I’m also excited to hit the road with my good friends, Ledisi and Musiq Soulchild again,” said Musiq Soulchild. “The two of them joined me on my INTIMACY Tour in 2011, and we formed a great bond during that time. Ledisi was so gracious to join me on stage every night to perform my ‘If It’s Love’ duet with me, and Musiq performed one of my wife’s favorite songs at our wedding. I’m more than thrilled to have the opportunity to take the stage with them once again.”

Kem will serve up his catalog of romantic ballads and also perform new tracks from “Full Circle” EP. Ledisi will be supporting her latest releases, “The Wild Card” and “Ledisi Sings Nina.”

Pre-sale tickets for the 24-city tour are currently on sale while general tickets go on sale on Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. local time via ticketmaster.com.

Kem will drop a new live album on Nov. 25 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his signing to Motown Records, Rate R&B reports.

“Celebrating the 20th anniversary of my signing to the Motown label is exceptionally significant for me. As a young man creating music, only in my wildest dreams could I envision a life that could encapsulate the magnitude of a moment like this,” says Kem.