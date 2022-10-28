Fat Joe Insists He Will Retain His Name Even Though His Body Has Lost Fat

*Rapper Fat Joe has maintained that he is not about to change his stage name merely because he no longer has a lot of fat in his body.

His argument is pretty simple: he has put too much work into the “Fat Joe” brand and believes dropping it will be a wrong marketing move.

Fat Joe has gradually lost a lot of weight over the past decade. What he will not lose, according to his argument, is the Fat attached to his stage name.

“As a business, I spent so many millions and millions of dollars marketing Fat Joe that it wouldn’t be smart to change my name now,” he explained, speaking at the 5-year celebration of CEO Carolyn Aronson’s full ownership of “It’s a 10 Haircare.”

The 52-year-old father of three also revealed he got the name after some pretty serious teasing during his school days.

“I grew up in the projects where there was no filter,” he stated. “When the teacher would say, write something on the chalkboard I was always big so the crack of [my butt] would show. So the girls would be like yeah Joey Crack and that’s how I kept my name.”

In 2020, Aronson made headlines when she got pregnant at 53. At a party for her company’s 10th anniversary.

Joe also revisited the matter, pointing out that he is proud that his industry lets some of its most successful women be mothers while also superstars.

“It’s important for women to know that you can have a baby and still be a successful businesswoman. We seen Cardi B do it, we seen Remy Ma do it, we see Nicki Minaj do it. You can be successful and still have a kid.”

“I think women in hip-hop thinking they can’t have babies is something that is in the past and that thinking was something that was pushed in the past,” Joe added, “It’s a new day.”

Joe’s wife, Lorena Cartagena, was also present at the party event, which was hosted by 105.1’s Angie Martinez.