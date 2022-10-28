Friday, October 28, 2022
Comedian Chris Redd Assaulted in Unprovoked Attack Outside Comedy Club | Video

By Ny MaGee
Chris Redd
Chris Redd speaks onstage during the Truth Seekers Summit hosted by Variety and Rolling Stone at Second Floor on August 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

*Former ‘SNL’ star Chris Redd was punched in the face in an unprovoked attack outside an NYC comedy club Wednesday night.

As reported by E! News, police said the comedian was assaulted “without prior conversation or provocation.”

Redd was scheduled to perform at the Comedy Cellar and he was exiting his vehicle in front of the club when an unknown individual approached him and punched him, according to the New York City Police Department. Redd suffered a laceration to his face.

The attack unfolded in the 100 block of MacDougal Street in Manhattan. Authorities said the suspect fled after the attack. Redd was transported to Bellevue Hospital where he was reportedly treated and released.

TMZ obtained photos of what appears to be Reed receiving aid for his injuries. Redd’s Greg Yuna chain was allegedly snatched off by the suspect but the links fell apart on the street and Redd was able to recover the chain, according to the TMZ report.

Reed spent five seasons as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” before announcing in September that he would not be returning for season 48 which recently premiered.

“Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime,” he previously said in a statement to E! News. “Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth. Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I’m grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization.”

Redd’s new comedy special “Why Am I Like This?” will be released on HBO Max on Nov. 3.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

