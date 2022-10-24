Cast of Murder Mystery Series ‘One Of Us Is Lying’ Unpack Season 2 | EUR Exclusive

*We caught up with the cast of “One Of Us Is Lying” to dish about Season 2 which kicked off on Oct. 20 exclusively on Peacock.

The series stars Marianly Tejada (“Bronwyn”), Chibuikem Uche (“Cooper”), Annalisa Cochrane (“Addy”), Cooper van Grootel (“Nate”), Jess McLeod (“Janae”), Melissa Collazo (“Maeve”), Sara Thompson (“Vanessa”) and Alimi Ballard (“Kevin”). The series is based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Karen M. McManus and centers on five high school students in detention where one of them mysteriously dies and an investigation ensues.

The American drama series hails from Writer/ Showrunner / Executive Producer Erica Saleh, who said previously in a statement: “When I first read Karen McManus’s novel, I was surprised and thrilled by the mystery. But what I really fell in love with, what made me want to make this show, were the characters. On its surface, One of Us is Lying is a murder mystery, and that part is thrilling to write and (I hope!) thrilling to watch. But, at its heart, this is a character drama about teenagers growing up and finding their way to live more authentic, honest lives.”

“In the first season our heroes began as high school archetypes straight out of The Breakfast Club: The Nerd, The Jock, The Beauty, and The Bad Boy. But after witnessing a classmate die and becoming suspects in his murder, they were forced to become more honest about who they are and what they want,” Saleh continued.

“Over the course of the season, we peeled back the layers and revealed the real, complex kids fighting to break free of these clichés. Our heroes stood up to their controlling parents, came out of the closet, left toxic relationships, dealt with the stresses of college applications… and, yes, solved a murder,” Saleh added.

“In Season Two, we continue this surprising emotional journey as our kids reckon with the thrill and fear of showing the world who they really are… while hiding a deadly secret and being tortured by the mysterious Simon Says. And we have a ton of juicy, soapy fun while we do it,” she shared.

Saleh recently explained to EUR’s Ny MaGee in an exclusive interview what she’s most excited about viewers experiencing this season. Check out what she had to say in the clip above.

“Following the heart-pounding conclusion of Season One, the Bayview Four have a very deadly secret. In Season Two we’ll see just how far they’ll go to protect their secret, themselves, and each other,” per the official press release.

Check out the season two trailer via the YouTube clip below.

Darío Madrona, John Sacchi and Matt Groesch of 5 More Minutes Productions serve as executive producers on the series along with Jan Oxenberg, Molly Nussbaum and Bill Johnson.

I spoke with series star Chibuikem Uche about where the new season of “One Of Us Is Lying” finds his character and some of the obstacles and challenges he will face. Additionally, Marianly and Cooper said fans will be surprised by where their characters up when Season 2 ends. Check out my conversation with the trio via the clips below.

New episodes of “One of Us Is Lying” are streaming on Peacock.