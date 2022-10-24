Monday, October 24, 2022
Tiffany Battle is Serving Up Black Girl Magic with CLEO TV’s ‘Boss Girl’s Guide’ | EUR Exclusive

By Ny MaGee
Boss Girl’s Guide
Tiffany Battle / Boss Girl’s Guide

*We caught up with Tiffany Battle from CLEO TV’s “Boss Girl’s Guide” to dish about the series and how today’s women of color are living their best lives.

The series highlights today’s hottest influencers in Beauty, Fashion, Fitness, Design, Culinary, Decorating, Travel, Home Improvement, Finance, Parenting, and Lifestyle on a fun, fast, informative format.

The show captures the “boss” lives of four entrepreneurs including Battle, Dutchess Lattimore, Kéla Walker, and Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines, who show viewers how they find balance while living their best loves. Check out a clip here.

On October 6, CLEO TV, honored Black women entrepreneurs: Lanie and Char Edwards, as part of a much-needed conversation on Black women in business, tech, and advocacy, showing up authentically and unapologetically. Per press release, the event was part of the network’s Cocktails & Conversations event in Los Angeles, honoring the founders of Black on the Block which host a monthly event featuring all Black-owned businesses.

Powerhouse Productions produces “Boss Girl Girl” with Rochelle Brown and Sonia Armstead serving as Executive Producers.  Austin Biggers is the SVP of Programming and Jason Ryan is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production for TV One.

Check out clips from the series via the YouTube videos above and below.

EUR’s Ny MaGee unpacked “Boss Girl’s Guide” with Tiffany Battle and how this series aims to empower and inspire Black women. Check out my full conversation with Tiffany below and watch all-new episodes of “Boss Girl’s Guide” Wednesday at 10P/9C only on CLEO TV.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

