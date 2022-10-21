Ex-NFL Player Quentin Hines Reacts to Outrage Over ‘Stripper’ Hired for Event at High School

*Ex-NFL player Quentin Hines is catching heat after a “stripper” was hired by his organization to work an event at a high school in the Detroit area.

Hines is CEO of the minor league football organization Rivals Professional Football League, and he claims a recruiting service for the league hired a dancer for its Peezy’s Sweetie’s Day Bash at Mount Clemens High School in Michigan. In video from the event, the scantily-clad woman is seen dancing with a shirtless man, but Hines said that the woman wasn’t a stripper, FOX 2 reports.

“I don’t think she was a stripper. She was one of her dancers that was underdressed, and it’s unfortunate,” said Hines, former running back for the New England Patriots. “I did not know that someone would come that underdressed to dance with him.”

In the short video clip, the woman is seen dancing to lyrics that contain “twerk that pu–y baby,” New York Post reports. The outlet notes that there were no students present to witness the hot mess of a performance.

READ MORE: NFL Analyst Says Russell Wilson Could Create ‘Mutiny’ in Broncos Locker Room | Video

On Oct. 15 at an alleged “charity event” at Mount Clemens High School near Detroit, Mich., a rapper simulated sex with a stripper in the school @BattlingBathers stadium. The space was rented by an outside group, which has now been banned from using the school facilities. pic.twitter.com/7saM6aGqH8 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 18, 2022

The football league hosted the event which was not sponsored by the school, according to the report. Hines’ organization has now been banned from using the facilities in the future, according to Mount Clemens Community Schools Superintendent Monique Beels.

“There have been no prior issues of inappropriateness when this organization rented from our district in the past. There was no reason to believe the activities that took place at the event on October 15, 2022, would take place in our gym,” Beels said, New York Post reports.

“The Mount Clemens Community Schools’ Board of Education and Administration are deeply shocked, disappointed, and disgusted by the inappropriate events that took place,” Beels added.

A message posted to the school district’s Facebook page noted that an investigation into the incident is “currently underway” by the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

“If anyone has video from the event held in our gymnasium on Saturday night, please forward it to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, as an investigation is currently underway,” the district said in the post.

“I’m writing to express our strong disapproval of the events that occurred over the weekend at Mount Clemens High School. All of us, regardless of where we live or who we are, want the same things for our kids: a world-class education to excel in life and work. Our schools serve as the foundation of these goals and pillars of our communities, so it is important that every district presents an appropriate environment of learning that puts the best interest of students and parents first at all times,” said State Superintendent Tricia Foster in a message to parents and facility.

“We are asking for the school district to conduct an immediate review to determine how such a large oversight or lapse in judgment was allowed to occur. We are further asking that you take action to hold the right people accountable for the events that unfolded. Lastly, we are encouraging the school district to implement policies, procedures, and safeguards to ensure this never happens again,” Foster said.