Thursday, October 20, 2022
Will Smith and His Ex-wife Sheree Take Trips Together Without Jada | Video

By Ny MaGee
Sheree Zampino
Sheree Zampino (in orange) on Red Table Talk / Facebook Watch

*Jada Pinkett Smith welcomed Will Smith’s first wife, Sheree Zampino, back to the red table for a conversation about “toxic forgiveness”: 

Jada and Sheree appeared together on the Facebook Watch show to talk about their journey to developing a sisterhood following Sheree’s split from Will in the 1990s.

Sheree, 54, and Will, 53, were married for three years before calling it quits in 1995. Their son Trey was 5-years-old when Will and Jada got married two years later. Speaking previously on David Yontef’s “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast Zampino said the trio had “three different dynamics, three different personalities and [three] different belief systems.”

As reported by Page Six, Zampino explained on the podcast that they faced many challenges trying to co-exist while raising Trey, now 29.

READ MORE:  Sheree Zampino Talks Co-Parenting with Will and Jada

 

During Sheree and Jada’s latest conversation on “Red Table Talk,” the pair admitted that their relationship was initially “messy” but now they have an impenetrable bond. 

Jada also revealed that their blended family is so tight that Sheree and Will often “take trips” together when she’s not around.  

“I was in the picture too soon,” said Jada of the timing of her and Will’s relationship when they first got together. 

“We have developed a really nice sisterhood. but it hasn’t been easy,” Jada continued. “Trying to have a blended family and not really have a blueprint for that, we really had to figure it out along the way. For me, it really was about maturity [and] not understanding the marital dynamic.”

 

Jada said the “biggest misconception” she had after Will and Sheree’s split was she thought the ex-wife would be out of the picture. She quickly realized that’s not possible when a child is involved. 

“This woman is a part of this family. [I was] not only taking on Trey, but Sheree is coming along too.” Looking back, I definitely would have taken a beat as far as putting myself in the dynamic of you guys [and] let you two flesh out whatever you need to figure out. I didn’t understand it.”

Watch Jada and Sheree’s full conversation below via the clip below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

