‘Vampire Academy’ Exclusive Clip: Rose and Mason Talk Life Outside of the Academy | Watch

*We have an exclusive clip from this week’s episode of Peacock’s new original supernatural series “Vampire Academy,” starring Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Kieron Moore, André Dae Kim, and J. August Richards.

The series hails from the creative mind behind hit vampire franchises such as “The Vampire Diaries,” “The Originals,” and “Legacies.” Julie Plec’s adaptation of Richelle Mead’s best-selling YA novels, per Rotten Tomatoes, centers on Lissa, a royal vampire, and her best friend and protector, Rose, as they navigate romance, class politics and ancient magic at their boarding school St. Vladimir’s Academy. As Rose trains to be a guardian, a mysterious bond develops between the two friends and they must work together to decipher it, all while facing threats like the bloodthirsty and undead strigoi.

In this week’s episode, premiering Oct. 20, the aftermath of the Trials throws the Dominion into chaos. Christian faces a horrific truth. Rose takes drastic measures for her future. A betrayal causes Lissa to face her Darkness.

Our exclusive clip below shows Rose (Stringer) connecting with Mason (Andrew Liner) and discussing their desires to live a life outside of the academy – where they are no longer guardians and free to live their own lives not serving a royal class.

