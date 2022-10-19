‘Vampire Academy’ Exclusive Clip: Rose and Mason Talk Life Outside of the Academy | Watch

*We have an exclusive clip from this week’s episode of Peacock’s new original supernatural series “Vampire Academy,” starring Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Kieron Moore, André Dae Kim, and J. August Richards.
The series hails from the creative mind behind hit vampire franchises such as “The Vampire Diaries,” “The Originals,” and “Legacies.” Julie Plec’s adaptation of Richelle Mead’s best-selling YA novels, per Rotten Tomatoes, centers on Lissa, a royal vampire, and her best friend and protector, Rose, as they navigate romance, class politics and ancient magic at their boarding school St. Vladimir’s Academy. As Rose trains to be a guardian, a mysterious bond develops between the two friends and they must work together to decipher it, all while facing threats like the bloodthirsty and undead strigoi.
In this week’s episode, premiering Oct. 20, the aftermath of the Trials throws the Dominion into chaos. Christian faces a horrific truth. Rose takes drastic measures for her future. A betrayal causes Lissa to face her Darkness.
Our exclusive clip below shows Rose (Stringer) connecting with Mason (Andrew Liner) and discussing their desires to live a life outside of the academy – where they are no longer guardians and free to live their own lives not serving a royal class.
From executive producers Julie Plec & Marguerite MacIntyre, “Vampire Academy” is the story of friendship, romance and danger. In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society. One as a powerful Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage ‘Strigoi’ who threaten to tear their society apart. That is, if Royal infighting doesn’t do the job first, per the official logline.
“I was a stan of the books. I read them when I was a young teen. My sister had them all, and I took her books and read them and loved them. I loved the movie and was really sad that they didn’t do more,” said Stringer in an interview with Collider. So, when I got the character description for the audition, I was so excited. And then, when I actually booked it, I called my sister and was like, “I’m going to be Rose Hathaway!” It’s an honor. Being a fan, it’s really cool. [Daniela] hadn’t even heard of the books, can you believe that?”
She also noted about the series, “It’s an adaptation, so it’s not exactly the same as the books, but I feel like it’s been adapted for a more modern audience and maybe a broader audience, as well. It’s really reflective of the world today, with the sociopolitical aspects of it, and exploring class hierarchy and female relationships, and stuff like that.”
“Vampire Academy” is available to stream at Peacock.