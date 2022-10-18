Tuesday, October 18, 2022
HomeNews
News

Studies Show Long-term Risks of Brazilian Butt Lift Surgery

By Ny MaGee
0

Young woman in jeans raises her buttocks on white background

*Brazilian Butt Lift surgery is said to have significant side effects many years after a patient undergoes the procedure. 

Patients seeking to enhance their derriere turn to Brazilian butt lift surgery which is a procedure that harvests excess fat from other areas of the body through liposuction and transfers it to the buttocks. 

“Fat cells are removed via liposuction from the abdomen, hips, thighs, or lower back,” George Bitar, MD, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Washington, DC, tells SELF. “The extracted fat is then purified and strategically injected into specific parts of the derriere to help patients achieve their desired size and shape.”

Alex Earle, MD, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Miami and president of the World Association of Gluteal Surgeons, said “Contouring the body in this way makes a BBL a very impactful procedure that can transform someone’s shape in ways that simply aren’t possible with butt exercises alone,” 

READ MORE: Rikers Corrections Captain Dies Days After Brazilian Butt Lift from Shady Doctor

BBLs have become a billion-dollar industry, but they have also been labeled the most dangerous cosmetic procedure due to the wave of recent reports of patient deaths from undergoing BBL. According to 21ninety.com, studies show that major risks of the surgery could manifest years later. Some long-term risks include:

  • severe infection
  • pain
  • lumps under the skin in the areas suctioned or injected
  • loss of skin in the treated areas due to deep infection
  • fat embolism in the heart or lungs, which can be fatal

Other long-term risks include contour irregularities and if implants are used, they could become dislodged.

Many risks associated with BBLs show up immediately, while others take many years to manifest. In 2018, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) issued a statement warning about the risks following a slew of deaths linked to BBL surgeries.

Butt augmentations performed by unlicensed providers can lead to serious infections and deformities. In those cases, “illegal substances are often placed into the buttocks, which can cause infection or death,” Dr. Bitar tells Self.

“For example, silicone is FDA-approved for breast implants but not for use in the buttocks, and silicone injections have been shown to cause inflammation and infection, among other complications,” Bitar added.

“If the surgeon is inexperienced or doesn’t have a good sense of anatomy and goes too deep into the muscle, the fat can end up injuring the superior and inferior gluteal arteries,” said Dr. Earl. “These blood vessels have a direct route to the heart, so if they’re injured and fat gets into them, that fat can go into the heart and lungs and the patient can die immediately.”

Previous articleBlack Ink’s Ceaser Claps Back at VH1: ‘Almost Slavery’ & Spills the Real Dog Abuse Truth | EURexclusiveWatch
Next articleRashad thaPOET, S-Wrap and The Varsity Release ‘New Day’ Music Video | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO