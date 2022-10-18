Cam’ron Shoots His Shot at Nia Long Amid Her Fiance’s Cheating Scandal

*Rapper Cam’ron says he slid into Nia Long’s DMs after her fiancé, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, allegedly cheated on her with a woman who works for the NBA.

Cam’ron took to Instagram on Sunday (October 16) to share screenshots of the romantic messages he sent the actress via Instagram.

“Hey stink. I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out,” his message began. “Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold.

“You shouldn’t be taken advantage of and exploited as you did nothing to deserve this. Especially all over these sports networks. You’re bigger and better then [sic] that. You’re a queen, and by the way I’m a king. Together we can achieve the greatness we were both destine [sic] for as a couple,” Cam continued.

Cam’ron went on to say: “As I sit here sipping gazpacho and watching ‘the best man’ I was inspired to reach out, because that’s what I am the best man for you!! Hope to hear from you soon my Mi- amor or should I say ‘Ni-amour,’” before signing off with a series of love heart emojis.

It appears Long has not responded to the Harlem rapper as he posted the following update to fans, “This was last week. Still no response [angry face emojis] [face palm emojis] Lolol,” he said.

We reported previously that Udoka has been suspended for a year for having an inappropriate relationship with a female staff member on the team. Shams Charania of The Athletic initially tweeted that Udoka “had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff.” Charania later reported that the relationship may have not been that consensual.

Long’s ex, Massai Z. Dorsey, claims the actress is sticking by her unfaithful fiancé.

“We talk as a family, and it’s all about unconditional love, and that’s what she’s giving him,” Dorsey told the DailyMail.

According to TMZ, Long, Udoka’s longtime girlfriend/partner of 12 years, knew nothing about the affair and she didn’t find out until a few days before the world did. Sources close to Nia claim she and the couple’s 10-year-old son moved to Boston just 2 weeks ago to settle down. But, unbeknownst to her, Ime was prepared for the scandal to go public and he didn’t warn her about it.

Ime’s mistress reportedly organized Long’s travel for away games, and assisted her move to Boston, TMZ reports. Insiders tell the outlet that one of the woman’s duties as a staffer for the Celtics was planning travel for Udoka and Long.

Dorsey is the father of her son Massai Zhivago Dorsey Jr. He told the DailyMail that this scandal will not break the couple.

“We talk as a family, and it’s all about unconditional love, and that’s what she’s giving him,” Dorsey said. “We’re sticking by him 100 percent. Ime made a mistake. Every man needs another chance. Like the Bible says, the flesh is weak. He’s not a bad guy. Hopefully, he’s learned from this.”