Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Woman Has 23 Contact Lenses Removed From Her Eye in Viral TikTok Video | Watch

By Ny MaGee
Closeup of young woman wearing contact lens at home

*A woman had to have 23 contact lenses removed from her eye because she forget she had been wearing them for about a month.

California ophthalmologist Dr. Katarina Kurteeva shared a now-viral video on TikTok of the removal procedure. According to Kurteeva, the unnamed elderly patient forgot to remove the contact lenses each day. The patient sought medical treatment after experiencing pain and blurred vision, PEOPLE reports. 

Dr. Kurteeva noted in a post shared on Instagram media that contacts were “essentially glued together after sitting under the eyelid for a month.” A surgical device had to be used to remove the contacts, according to the report. 

READ MORE: Tricked Away from TikTok! – Triller Teased Millions to Black Creators – Now Some Face Eviction and Skip Meals.

@california_eye_doctor A rare occasion when someone “forgot” to remove contact lenses at night and kept on putting a new one in every morning. 23 days in a row!!! I got to deliver the contact lens bunch yesterday in my clinic. #drkurteeva #katerinakurteevamd #ophthalmologists #ophthalmologist #ophthalmology #ophthalmologyresident #ophthalmologistgram #eyedoctor #eyedoctors #eyedoctorfun #caleye #contactlenses #contactlens #contactlense ♬ original sound – Dr. Katerina Kurteeva, M.D.

“As you wear contact lenses for many years, over 20 to 30 years, our cornea, which is the most sensitive part of the eye, becomes desensitized, which is essentially a protective feature because otherwise you’d be really bothered by everyday contact lens wear,” Kurteeva explained to ABC7. “After all, it is a foreign body in your eye.”

“So when the cornea loses sensitivity, it’s sort of an adjustment, but at the same time, you don’t feel when something is really wrong as acutely,” Kurteeva said. “So, the pocket of the upper lid becomes really deep. So in that case, all those contact lenses were able to hide like a stack of pancakes really far deep inside in the least sensitive part of the eye.”

Dr. Kurteeva said her patient unknowingly spent weeks wearing new contact lenses while forgetting to remove the old ones.  Kurteeva is using this case as a teachable moment about eye care routines. 

“As you reach for the toothbrush, get the contacts out, then brush your teeth. In the morning, as you reach for the toothbrush, put the contacts in with artificial tears and then brush your teeth afterwards. It’s very basic,” she said.

Kurteeva said the patient “quickly recovered” and didn’t have any severe or permanent damage to her eyes.

“It doesn’t always end this well,” Kurteeva said. “I’ve been in practice for almost 20 years and I’ve seen some cases really go south, where people develop vision-threatening infections… from even like a day of overnight contact lens wearing.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

