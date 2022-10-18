Woman Has 23 Contact Lenses Removed From Her Eye in Viral TikTok Video | Watch

*A woman had to have 23 contact lenses removed from her eye because she forget she had been wearing them for about a month.

California ophthalmologist Dr. Katarina Kurteeva shared a now-viral video on TikTok of the removal procedure. According to Kurteeva, the unnamed elderly patient forgot to remove the contact lenses each day. The patient sought medical treatment after experiencing pain and blurred vision, PEOPLE reports.

Dr. Kurteeva noted in a post shared on Instagram media that contacts were “essentially glued together after sitting under the eyelid for a month.” A surgical device had to be used to remove the contacts, according to the report.

“As you wear contact lenses for many years, over 20 to 30 years, our cornea, which is the most sensitive part of the eye, becomes desensitized, which is essentially a protective feature because otherwise you’d be really bothered by everyday contact lens wear,” Kurteeva explained to ABC7. “After all, it is a foreign body in your eye.”

“So when the cornea loses sensitivity, it’s sort of an adjustment, but at the same time, you don’t feel when something is really wrong as acutely,” Kurteeva said. “So, the pocket of the upper lid becomes really deep. So in that case, all those contact lenses were able to hide like a stack of pancakes really far deep inside in the least sensitive part of the eye.”

Dr. Kurteeva said her patient unknowingly spent weeks wearing new contact lenses while forgetting to remove the old ones. Kurteeva is using this case as a teachable moment about eye care routines.

“As you reach for the toothbrush, get the contacts out, then brush your teeth. In the morning, as you reach for the toothbrush, put the contacts in with artificial tears and then brush your teeth afterwards. It’s very basic,” she said.

Kurteeva said the patient “quickly recovered” and didn’t have any severe or permanent damage to her eyes.

“It doesn’t always end this well,” Kurteeva said. “I’ve been in practice for almost 20 years and I’ve seen some cases really go south, where people develop vision-threatening infections… from even like a day of overnight contact lens wearing.”