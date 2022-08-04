Tricked Away from TikTok! – Triller Teased Millions to Black Creators – Now Some Face Eviction and Skip Meals.

*Short-form video app Triller is being put on blast by a handful of Black creators and influencers who say the app owes them millions of dollars after uprooting many of them and luring them away from brand deals and opportunities on other apps, namely TikTok.

In a @Washingtonpost investigative report shared Wednesday, Black creators told the publication they had been paid infrequently or not at all since signing contracts earlier this year.

The outlet conducted more than a dozen interviews with Black creators, managers, and former Triller employees to get to the bottom of the alleged confusion.

Last fall, Triller boasted about offering as many as 300 Black content creators contracts totaling $14 million, pledging to help Black creators thrive. Unfortunately, many of the creators are not thriving at all. Some even face eviction and skip meals to make ends meet.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Justice?! Four Current, Former Louisville Cops Federally Charged in Breonna Taylor’s Death | VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)



Wait There’s more …

The Post also reports that for influencers, it’s a disastrous turn from a platform with a reputation for paying big money, dubbed “Triller money,” to get talent to post on the app.

Throughout 2020 and 2021, Triller launched luxurious content houses in the Hollywood Hills and inked a partnership with the Sway Boys, a popular collab group. A-list TikTok stars were promised up to $10,000 per stream on TrillerTV. Triller leased a black Rolls-Royce with a “TRILLER” vanity plate for Charli D’Amelio, TikTok’s most-followed creator in the United States. Josh Richards, another TikTok star, got a Mercedes-Benz. The platform splurged on lavish dinners at restaurants like Nobu, where executives would brainstorm with top Hollywood creators on how to take down TikTok.

Far from “Triller money,” the Black influencers were promised $4,000 per month, with half paid in equity, according to documents reviewed by The Post. Warren, used to making content for platforms controlled by other people, found the chance to own a piece of something thrilling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TRILLER (@triller)

But now, as they cope with uncertain payments, many creators allege they are compelled to keep up with a demanding posting schedule and vague requirements that make it easy for the company to eliminate people from the program.

Read MORE at Washington Post.