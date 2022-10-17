Monday, October 17, 2022
Current Reform Proposals for the LA City Council Change Nothing

By Fisher Jack
LA City Hall scandal (Marinez DeLeon Cedillo)
*The reform proposals for the Los Angeles City Council have flown fast and furious in the days after the unholy three city council persons Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo, and Kevin DeLeon were caught making or saying nothing about racist slurs. The reform proposals are a rehash of what has been mouthed, hinted at, or editorialized about for the past few years.

They call for expanding the council, stripping the council of the power to juggle districts, banning lobbyists from the council chambers, and getting the council out of the sweetheart deal-making business with developers. These are common sense proposals that should have been implemented years ago.

However, even if these proposals were instantly implemented, they would not change the way the council does business. The brute reality is that the council has made corruption, wasted time, dysfunctionality, and plain ineffectiveness an institution.

The reason is simple there is no requirement or demand from the reformers for the two words and actions that would radically overhaul the way the city council or any other legislative body should do and act.

That is the demand for one hundred percent transparency and accountability by council members to those who put them in office.

Let us take transparency first. All politicians pay lip service to it. They profess that they are transparent with their constituents.

Transparency means more than just sending out an occasional online newsletter (some do not even bother with that) or having an occasional town hall to let residents and stakeholders gripe, complain, and blow off steam.

It requires total openness in the two most crucial areas of city government. The first is how taxpayer dollars are spent. Residents … (READ MORE at Hutchinson Report)

Fisher Jack

