Monday, October 17, 2022
Jalen Rose’s Sister Blasts Him for Selling Dead Mother’s Home | Video

By Ny MaGee
Jalen Rose
Jalen Rose -Getty Images

*Jalen Rose’s sister, Tamara Rose, claims she is being kicked out of her deceased mother’s home because the NBA star is selling the house. 

As reported by Total Pro Sports, Tamara posted a video in which she slams her brother for mistreating her as it relates to the family home. 

“My MOTHER passed 20 Months ago! I am still grieving her loss!!! How dare you bring ANYBODY in here to go in My Mother’s room!!” Tamara wrote on Instagram. 

“This man is acting as if I do not exist and I do not live here! It will be 4 years in March. He has always said, I don’t know what it is about Detroit ni$$as, I’ve been all over the world but it summin about Detroit ni$$s they think somebody supposed to take care of them!!! I’m not just sum ni$$a off the street! I’m you SISTER, grew up in the same house with you, took care of you, raised you,” she continued. 

READ MORE: Jalen Rose Talks Mom’s Legacy and How She Created His Name ‘Jalen’ | VIDEO 

“You would do this to me! You let these white people see you treat your Sister this way with no conscious, heart or soul! The way I’ve been bullied, threatened, taunted, harassed, disregarded and disrespected us totally,” she added. 

Tarama claims Rose is trying to sell the house while she is still living in it. 

“This is what happens when you FIND YOUR VOICE, DECIDE TO TELL THE TRUTH and are NO LONGER PROTECTING YOUR ABUSER!!! I’m tired of being quiet, I’m tired of taking abuse in silence to maintain HIS public image! Knowing he’s been lying for the last 26 years! This man has rewritten our Family History with his LIES!” Tamara continued.

“Has left a wreckage of people behind him who were used and disposed of! You will not get away with disrespecting me or mentally, psychologically, emotionally, spiritually, physically or financially ABUSING ME ANYMORE,” she added. 

“Keeping it ALL IN is killing ME! The TRUTH WILL SET ME FREE! Because I’m not living the lie with or about the Man anymore! He’s just as real as his hair and his teeth!! To sell your Sister out and try to force her out of Our Mom’s Home! That our Mother ABSOLUTELY did not want sold is a straight up DISGRACE and DISHONOR to Our MOTHER!,” she said.

Tamara and Jalen’s mother died in February 2021 after a bout with cancer. 

Check out comedian Ricky Smiley’s response to Jalen’s current family drama via the YouTube clip below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

