Judge Orders Tasha K to Immediately Pay Cardi B $4M or Secure Bond in Defamation Case

*A federal judge reportedly ruled Thursday that gossip blogger Tasha K must either immediately pay Cardi B nearly $4 million as part of a defamation verdict, or secure a bond covering the entire amount.

Tasha K, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, was ordered by a judge in January to pay Cardi $4 million in damages following a string of defamatory statements she made on her platform about the rapper. Since the ruling, Tasha has told fans that she supposedly doesn’t have the money.

Cardi (real name Belcalis Almánzar) has started the collection process and her legal team recently told a judge that they want Tasha to immediately pay up or agree to a supersedeas bond.

A supersedeas bond, which is often referred to as a defendant’s appeal bond, would allow the appellant to delay payments of a judgment until an appeal is over. In this case, should Tasha K lose her appeal against the $4 million she has been ordered to pay, she would ultimately have no choice but to cough up the money.

READ MORE: Cardi B Starts Collection Process Against Tasha K, Only $1,083 in Blogger’s Bank Account

Tasha is seeking to pause the payment amid her appeal of the judgment which is pending. Billboard reports that Judge William Ray reportedly said he would only do so if she posted a supersedeas bond covering the entire amount. If Tasha loses her appeal, Cardi would automatically collect that money.

Here’s more from Billboard:

Issued by private lenders, such bonds allow a losing litigant to delay paying a full judgment while they appeal. But they typically require large upfront deposits and property collateral to cover an eventual payment in the event that the appeal is unsuccessful.

Cardi’s lawyers requested the bond after Tasha suggested she had moved to Africa to avoid paying entirely.

“This is more than a hypothetical concern in this case,” attorney Lisa F. Moore and Cardi’s other lawyers wrote Friday, Billboard reports. “During the litigation, Kebe bragged publicly that she had taken steps to insulate herself from a judgment. And there have been recent online reports that Kebe has moved from Georgia to avoid enforcement of the judgment.”

Meanwhile, despite reports to the contrary, Tasha K says she has not moved to Africa to avoid paying that $4 million defamation judgment to Cardi B, according to the Daily Beast.

“I promise you there is nothing to report on … I’m enjoying my trip abroad,” she told The Daily Beast via Twitter.

After Tasha posted a photo on Instagram of herself wearing a hijab and indicating that she was getting a fresh start in Africa, folks assumed she had relocated to the continent.

“Life in Africa is turning out to be exactly what I needed. A fresh start !” she wrote in an Instagram caption last month.