Friday, October 14, 2022
Draymond Green Gives Update About Relationship with Jordan Poole After Assault | Video

By Ny MaGee
*Draymond Green says it’s not likely that he and fellow Warriors teammate Jordan Poole will ever be buddies again but they can certainly co-exist as colleagues.  

Green briefly took a break from the team after he physically assaulted Poole during practice last week but when he returned on Thursday, he spoke about the incident to the media. 

Green and Poole had a close bond before the attack but now, Green is not sure their personal relationship can be mended. 

“I’m not sure,” Green told reporters in the clip above, TMZ reports. “As I said before, that’s not up to me. Nor do I think there’s much relevance.”

READ MORE: Draymond Green Taking Warriors Time Out After Assaulting Teammate Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole - Draymond Green / Getty
Jordan Poole – Draymond Green / Getty composite

He added, “Quite frankly, we both know how to play basketball and that is the most important for us. We’re paid to do a job and we’re gonna come and do that job to the best of our ability. We wanna continue to win so we gonna do what we have to do to win.”

Green announced previously that he was taking a leave of absence from the Golden State Warriors after calling Poole a “b***h” right before he punched him in the face during a team practice last week.

Green threw a punch at Poole at practice in an altercation that began when the two started trash-talking, sources told ESPN’s, Adrian Wojnarowski. Green apologized to the team and subsequently left the training facilities. 

“I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday,” said Green ahead of his announcement to take a leave of absence, ESPN reports. 

“These things happen. Nobody likes it, we don’t condone it, but it happens,” GM Bob Myers said, “Draymond apologized to the team. Jordan was there in the room. … As far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we will handle that internally.”

According to TMZ, sources close to the situation said the altercation between Green and Poole stemmed from Poole’s alleged cocky attitude over a big contract extension he’s set to get with the Warriors. Draymond is apparently bothered by Poole’s diva behavior and called him a “b****” several times throughout practice last week.

Per TMZ: “Things escalated when Poole allegedly said, “You know what it is, Draymond.” — seemingly bragging over the contract situation — and Draymond got in Poole’s face, allegedly saying, “No I don’t know, what is it?””. 

And that’s when things turned physical between the two men. Watch the moment via the YouTube video below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

