Monday, October 10, 2022
Draymond Green Taking Warriors Time Out After Assaulting Teammate Jordan Poole

By Ny MaGee
Jordan Poole - Draymond Green / Getty
*Draymond Green has announced that he will take a leave of absence from the Golden State Warriors after calling teammate Jordan Poole a “b***h” right before he punched him in the face during a team practice last week.

We reported previously that Green threw a punch at Poole at practice in an altercation that began when the two started trash-talking, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Green apologized to the team and subsequently left the training facilities. 

“I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday,” said Green ahead of his announcement to take a leave of absence, ESPN reports. 

“These things happen. Nobody likes it, we don’t condone it, but it happens,” GM Bob Myers said, “Draymond apologized to the team. Jordan was there in the room. … As far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we will handle that internally.”

As reported by Vlad TV, Green said the viral video of the incident was a “huge embarrassment.”  He also noted that “it was bulls**t that [the video] leaked” and that it “looks even worse than I thought it was.” 

A video of the incident was released by TMZ on Friday and shows Green aggressively walking up on Poole, who reacts by shoving the Warriors veteran. Green then punches Poole, knocking him down, before several others at the practice intervene to break it up. There was no video showing what led up to the incident.

According to TMZ, sources close to the situation said the altercation between Green and Poole stemmed from Poole’s alleged cocky attitude over a big contract extension he’s set to get with the Warriors. Draymond is apparently bothered by Poole’s diva behavior and called him a “b****” several times throughout practice last week.

Per TMZ: “Things escalated when Poole allegedly said, “You know what it is, Draymond.” — seemingly bragging over the contract situation — and Draymond got in Poole’s face, allegedly saying, “No I don’t know, what is it?””. 

And that’s when things turned physical between the two men. Scroll up and watch the moment via the YouTube video above.

Green said he will use his leave of absence to “heal”. It is unclear how long he will be gone. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

