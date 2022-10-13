Sade Reportedly Recording New Music

*R&B icon Sade and her band are reportedly back in the studio and working on their first album in over a decade.

In a new Billboard interview, Brad Pitt and French producer Damien Quintard discuss the renovation of the historic Miraval Studios, and the pair confirmed that Sade is a future resident of the room as part of its grand re-opening. Sade, who Pitt calls “royalty,” will be the first official guest of the space, as reported by The Fader.

“You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” Quintard told the publication. “And when we talked to musicians who came here previously, they all have this special connection with Miraval that can’t really be explained … It’s a dream come true to see this place activate again.”

Sade’s forthcoming new music is a follow-up to the 2010 LP “Soldier of Love.”

Meanwhile, we reported previously that a Nigerian-born British singer once called the late-great Prince “trashy” in a 1988 interview with Interview Magazine. When asked by writer Vince Aletti about her music and tour performances and whether she’s a perfectionist, Sade compared her work ethic to that of the “Purple” Rain” singer.

“Somebody like Prince, for instance — I think he’s quite slapdash. He’s a bit like a bull—he goes in with his horns down and charges, but there’s a chance he’s going to hit the right spot. He produces a lot. I think much of what he does is quite trashy and don’t like it all, but every now and then he does something that is really genius,” Sade said.

Sade went on to say of Prince, “He’s very, very talented, but the most important thing about Prince is that he’s braver than a lot of other people. I don’t think I’m as brave as that. I may be too proud and scared of losing face, and maybe that does somewhat stifle what we do. Maybe I look too closely at what we do, and it’s not necessary to be that concerned.”