Wednesday, October 12, 2022
AppleTV+ Drops Official Teaser Trailer for ‘Spirited’ Starring Octavia Spencer | Watch

By Ny MaGee
SPIRITED
SPIRITED – Octavia Spencer

*AppleTV+ has released the teaser trailer for their new holiday film “Spirited” starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer, Patrick Page, Sunita Mani, and more!

The musical comedy will premiere in theaters on November 11 and globally on Apple TV+ on November 18, 2022. Per press release, “Spirited” is a modern musical rendition of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday story “A Christmas Carol.”

This tale of a scrooge who is visited by four ghosts on Christmas Eve, will reportedly be funnier than the original with huge musical numbers. Per Deadline, the soundtrack features new songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen).

The film is directed by Sean Anders (Horrible Bosses 2, Instant Family) and also features  Loren Woods, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley, Jen Tullock. Take a look at the teaser trailer below.

OTHER NEWS: R&B Icon Tony Terry Unpacks Journey in Music Industry for ‘Unsung’ | EUR Exclusive

Octavia Spencer in “Spirited”

Here’s the official synopsis from AppleTV+:

Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. For the first time, ‘A Christmas Carol’ is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale.

When “Spirited” debuts on Apple TV+ in November, watch it HERE. Check out the trailer below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

