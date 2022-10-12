AppleTV+ Drops Official Teaser Trailer for ‘Spirited’ Starring Octavia Spencer | Watch

*AppleTV+ has released the teaser trailer for their new holiday film “Spirited” starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer, Patrick Page, Sunita Mani, and more!

The musical comedy will premiere in theaters on November 11 and globally on Apple TV+ on November 18, 2022. Per press release, “Spirited” is a modern musical rendition of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday story “A Christmas Carol.”

This tale of a scrooge who is visited by four ghosts on Christmas Eve, will reportedly be funnier than the original with huge musical numbers. Per Deadline, the soundtrack features new songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen).

The film is directed by Sean Anders (Horrible Bosses 2, Instant Family) and also features Loren Woods, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley, Jen Tullock. Take a look at the teaser trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis from AppleTV+:

Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. For the first time, ‘A Christmas Carol’ is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale.

When “Spirited” debuts on Apple TV+ in November, watch it HERE. Check out the trailer below.