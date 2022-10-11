LA Civil Rights Leader Calls on DeLeon, Cedillo and Martinez to Convene So. LA Black-Latino Summit Meeting 

*Today, Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable President Earl Ofari Hutchinson is calling on Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin DeLeon to convene and host a Black and Latino summit meeting in South Los Angeles.

The meeting is separate from the call for their resignation and possible resignation. Hutchinson will make available to the press the letter to Nury Martinez.

“Their racist remarks about Blacks has caused much tension, discord and anger in South L.A. and badly frayed Black -Latino relations in L.A.,” says Hutchinso.

He adds: “Whether they stay in office or not they have a duty as elected officials to take a major step toward repairing the damage they’ve done to Black-Latino relations. A Black-Latino summit meeting by them will be a major step in that direction.”

When: Today, Tuesday (10-11-22), 1:00 PM

Where: Black Lives Matter Mural, corner Jefferson and 10th Avenue, Los Angeles 90016