Monday, October 10, 2022
LA Civil Rights and Religious Leaders Want All THREE Latino Councilpersons to Resign Posts – Press Conf. Set | VIDEO

*A coalition of Los Angeles civil rights and religious leaders are calling for the immediate resignation of labor leader Ron Herrera, as well as Los Angeles City Council members Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León to step down as councilmembers immediately for engaging in racist remarks.

“We are also calling for an independent investigation by California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office to see if civil rights violations occurred during their meetings.

“We believe that during the redistricting process that process was manipulated by Martinez, Cedillo, DeLeon, and Herrera for personal and political gain. The audio tapes are proof of this,” said Najee Ali Director of Project Islamic Hope.

Press conference
Date: Tuesday, October 11
Time: 9am
Los Angeles City Hall
Southside steps.
200 North Main Street
Los Angeles CA

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Nury Martinez is OUT! LA City Council President Resigns from Role After Audio Leaked of Her Racist Remarks

Kevin DeLeon Gil Cedillo Nury Martinez (YouTube screenshot)
Project Islamic Hope
The Muslim Democratic Club of Southern California
The Baptist Ministers Conference
The Los Angeles Urban League

The Southern Christian Leadership Conference. Pastor William Smart
National Civil Rights Leader
Rev. Shane Harris
President, People’s Association of Justice Advocates.

Fisher Jack

