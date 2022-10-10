LA Civil Rights and Religious Leaders Want All THREE Latino Councilpersons to Resign Posts – Press Conf. Set | VIDEO

*A coalition of Los Angeles civil rights and religious leaders are calling for the immediate resignation of labor leader Ron Herrera, as well as Los Angeles City Council members Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León to step down as councilmembers immediately for engaging in racist remarks.

“We are also calling for an independent investigation by California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office to see if civil rights violations occurred during their meetings.

“We believe that during the redistricting process that process was manipulated by Martinez, Cedillo, DeLeon, and Herrera for personal and political gain. The audio tapes are proof of this,” said Najee Ali Director of Project Islamic Hope.

Press conference

Date: Tuesday, October 11

Time: 9am

Los Angeles City Hall

Southside steps.

200 North Main Street

Los Angeles CA

Sponsored by:

Project Islamic Hope

The Muslim Democratic Club of Southern California

The Baptist Ministers Conference

The Los Angeles Urban League

The Southern Christian Leadership Conference. Pastor William Smart

National Civil Rights Leader

Rev. Shane Harris

President, People’s Association of Justice Advocates.